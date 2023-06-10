How God saved me from depression – Mr. Macaroni

Popular skit maker and actor, Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, has revealed how he God saved him from depression.

Macaroni made this revelation while sharing his grass to grace story via his social media handle.

He said, “Lol I was dealing with depression late 2017/2018 and that was the period I was expelled from University.”

The actor revealed that, after attending four different universities and being expelled from one of them, he was later recalled to complete his education process.

In his words, “Abeg Wetin consign me with watching film then? My life sef na film wey people dey watch.”

“From 2018-2019 was another round of depression. I continued hustling for roles again in Nollywood. I have been acting on and off since like 2011,” he added.

Macaroni said, while going for auditions, he was scammed continuously by people, who would ask him to pay for forms just because he wanted to become an actor.

But, he later switched to creating and posting content online in late 2019 at the height of his depressive state, as a means to seeking his fortune elsewhere.

The activist said after lots of prayers, God picked later his call that same year.