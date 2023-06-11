Hollywood movie, ‘Take Me Home’ showcases beauty of Yoruba culture — Ooni 

By Ayo Onikoyi

His Imperial Majesty the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II) has described a yet-to-be-released Afro-Hollywood movie project titled, ‘Take Me Home’ as a commendable project that seeks to connect African-Americans with their ancestral home.

Ooni noted, “ I cannot overemphasize the joy and fulfillment that comes with identifying one’s origin and connecting with the roots. It is a step towards cultural awareness and identity preservation. I commend Alfred Oladotun Taylor and his team for their efforts, and I urge everyone to support this laudable initiative.

The project was initiated by Asoju Asa Oodua, Ambassador Alfred Oladotun Taylor, and in the movie, the city of Ile-Ife, Osun State in Nigeria, served as one of the locations for foreigners (Americans) to trace their roots.

As part of the project which has a tourism aspect, His Imperial Majesty the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II) and his Yoruba culture ambassador in the United States, Alfred Oladotun Taylor, welcomed some African-American tourists into Nigeria recently. The Ooni emphasized the importance of knowing one’s origin and root, stating that it brings him joy and a sense of belonging.

At Ile-Ife, the American tourists visited some of its historical sites, namely the iconic Opa Oranmiyan, Moremi, Osun groove among other places in the city and had memorable experience.

According to Dotun Taylor who led the tourists to Nigeria, he noted that with the aid of technology, the African-Americans were able to trace their roots back to West Africa and visited Lagos too. The Ooni of Ife emphasized on the importance of identifying one’s origin and root, stating that it brings joy and a sense of belonging. Oba Ogunwusi stressed the excitement that comes with identifying the root of one’s origin. “If you take a closer look at yourselves in comparison to your kinsmen and women here, you will agree with me that there is no difference between us. The only difference is that my own forefathers missed the boat that yours caught up with, but luckily for you, your source (Ile-Ife) which is within the Federal Republic of Nigeria is filled with lovely people and it’s a very safe environment,” Ogunwusi said.

The movie features Hollywood actors like Dave Sheridan, Felissa Rose, Amber Rivette, Mefi Black also stars Nigerian Nollywood actors; Abdullateef Adedimeji and Bayo Bankole known as Boy Alinco, Dotun Taylor and a cameo appearance of the Ooni of Ife.