His mercy brings joy

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, let’s thank God that has brought us joyfully to the month of June.

Be assured that God has a purpose for you and no man would be able to stop you in Jesus name.

According to the word of God, in Romans 3 vs. 23 (KJV) ” All have sinned, and come short of the glory of God”.

From the very first day that Adam and Eve sinned in the Garden of Eden, the troubles of man started.

Man began to experience challenges in various aspects of life. Some of these challenges are self inflicted, some through affliction from other persons.

Let’s look at the sin of Adam and Eve and the consequence of their sin.

You are familiar with the story but let’s be reminded with some verses especially the conversation between God and the couple, Adam and Eve.

Genesis 3 vs. 11-13 : ” And he said, Who told thee that thou wast naked? Hast thou eaten of the tree, whereof I commanded thee that thou shouldest not eat?

And the man said, The woman whom thou gavest to be with me, she gave me of the tree, and I did eat.

And the LORD God said unto the woman, What is this that thou hast done? And the woman said, the servant beguiled me, and I did eat”.

In verses 14-16 of the same chapter, we see the consequence of their action. It states: “And the LORD God said unto the serpent, Because thou hast done this, thou art cursed above all cattle, and above every beast of the field; upon thy belly shalt thou go, and dust shall thou eat all the days of thy life:

And I will put enimity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel.

Unto the woman he said, I will greatly multiply thy sorrow and thy conception; in sorrow thou shalt bring forth children; and thy desire shall be to thy husband, and he shall rule over thee”.

Brethren the key words for us in this passage are ” I will greatly multiply thy sorrow and thy conception; in sorrow thou shalt bring forth children”

This was the beginning of challenges related to child- bearing. . Miscarriages, and pain in child bearing. Whichever way a child is born, naturally or through Caesarian Operation, the mother goes through some pains.

Some other women have difficulties carrying a pregnancy to term, others just cannot conceive.

These challenges are traceable to the judgment of God against our first parents.

However, God is merciful. Once you repent and genuinely ask for forgiveness, God is ever ready to show mercy.

The merciful God said to us in Exodus 23 vs. 26: ” There shall nothing cast their young, nor be barren, in thy land: the number of thy days I will fulfill”.

This is an assurance that God wants to have children. An assurance that God does not want us to experienee miscarr

Ephesians 2 vs. 4-6 tells us : ” But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us,

Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, ( by grace ye are saved:)

And hath raised us up together and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:

Our God is rich in mercy. In other words, his mercy is everlasting.

Challenges bring sorrow but the mercy of God is always available to give us joy.

Whereas challenges have a life span, the Mercy of God is unlimited.

Romans 9 vs. 15 states: ” For he saith to Moses, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion”.

It is God that decides who he wants to shower with his mercy but you can ask for his mercy and receive it.

Brethren, if we all agree that children are gifts of God as stated in Psalm 127 vs. 3 ” Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward”, then no one must doubt that only God can break the yoke of barrenness.

The same God that can make you bear children is the same that can heal.

He is Jehovah Jireh, the great provider. Whatever you need, God can provide.

Brethren, it does not matter what the medical report says about you, God can reverse it.

With God a delay is no denial.

Delays may be attributed to physical or spiritual factors. For a couple that desires to have children, after two years, the first step they take is to consult doctors. Good step but many times, the source of the challenge is spiritual.

Just last week, a brother told me about his friend whose wife miscarries pregnancy at a particular time. For this purpose, let’s say in the fourth month. For this lady, she conceives easily but once it gets to the beginning of the fourth month, she begins to feel uneasy and loses the baby.

This lady has seen several doctors yet the challenge persists.

Some forces of darkness regularly monitor her and they have programmed losses into her life. So, she loses the baby.

Brethren, the pain of losing pregnancy is better imagined. It is disappointment at its peak. It makes people to mock you but God can put a stop to any form of pain or loss.

In several cases that one has come across, those that afflict others with pains and losses are usually people who are very close to the couple.

For some others, it could be because of curses that the person has brought upon himself or herself.

For example, a lady that has had series of abortions may find it difficult to conceive due to a number of factors.

A man too may be unable to impregnate his wife, due to low sperm count or the effect of sexually transmitted diseases.

There are instances where both husband and wife are medically certified to have children but are stopped by spiritual forces.

When this happens, only God can reverse the situation.

These activities that we might have committed are sins and what we are going though now could be the consequences of those sins but God remains merciful to those who ask for his mercy.

Brethren, shift your focus from who or whatever is the reason for the challenge you may be going through. Focus on God that can put the forces of darkness to shame.

David was an adulterer, a murderer yet God showed him mercy because he asked for it.

Psalm 51 vs. 1-3 reveals to us how David asked for the Lord’s mercy.

” Have mercy upon me, O God, according to thy loving kindness: according unto the multitude of thy tender mercies blot out my transgressions.

Wash me thoroughly from mine iniquity, and cleanse me from my sin.

For I acknowledge my transgressions: and my sin is ever before me”.

These are the words of a person that genuinely repents and seeks mercy.

Repent, acknowledge your sins and begin to ask for the Lord’s mercy, as many times as you can and the LORD will show you mercy.

When you receive the mercy of God, people would see the glory of God in your life.

Your life will radiate joy and even your mockers would rejoice with you.

To receive the Lord’s mercy, you need to genuinely cry unto the LORD. As many times as possible in a day, ask, for the Lord’s mercy.

With God’s mercy, the day of joy is nearer.

It is well.