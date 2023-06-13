Hilda’s cook-a-thon crashed our website – GWR

Guinness World Records has said that Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon crashed their website for two days.

It disclosed this in a statement while officially certifying Hilda as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

It said the crash occurred on account of the immense volume of traffic received from Hilda’s legion of loyal fans.

“Hilda’s cook-a-thon was in fact so popular that our website crashed for two days due to the immense volume of traffic we received from her legion of loyal fans,” the rep said.

Recall Guinness World Record acknowledged 93 hours 11 minutes out of Hilda’s 100-hour attempt.

The record body said the subtracted seven hours was because “she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.”