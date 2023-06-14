Gunmen kidnap woman in Abuja

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Unknown gunmen, at about 8:00pm on Wednesday, kidnapped Mrs joy Deke, around the Catholic Papal’s Ground, opposite the Federal Housing Estate, Kubwa, Abuja.

Mrs. Deke, who is a mother of four children and lives at Kaniz estate, was driving a Venza Toyota car with her daughter from Kubwa federal housing back to their house

The estate is on the right on the way from Kubwa to the city centre.

The gunmen who shot and demobilised the tyre of the car ordered the daughter to lie down while they made away with the mother and her handset which was switched off at the time of this report.

The matter was reported at the Kubwa Divisional Police Station and the police swiftly rushed to the scene of the incident.

A source close to the family said that the police have taken the vehicle to the station

The source said that the husband of the victim works with a private firm that deals with Alternative energy

As at the time of filing this report, the gunmen had yet to establish contact with the family.