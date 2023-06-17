Gunmen abduct Islamic cleric in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The 67-year-old Chief Imam of the Uso community, in the Akure North council area of Ondo state, Alhaji Ibrahim Bodunde Oyinlade, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

He was reportedly abducted at his farm by no fewer than five gunmen.

Vanguard gathered that the Islamic cleric was kidnapped at about 3 pm on Saturday at Asolo Farm Camp, Uso community.

Sources said that the abductors have reportedly opened a line of communication with the victims family members.

The source told newsmen that they were yet to demand ransom but have informed the family to go look for ” good money” to secure the release of the cleric.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that special prayers have commenced at the mosque in the town for the safe return of the victim.

Efforts to speak with the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, proved abortive.

But a police officer confirmed to the vanguard that security personnel have been deployed to the community to ensure the release of the cleric.

” It’s true, the state police command is on top of the situation.

” We are collaborating with other security agencies to ensure the release of the victim unhurt.

Vanguard also, learnt that the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun, has deployed its Personnel to comb the forest and ensure the safe release of the victim.

Relations of the victim declined to comment when asked for comment.