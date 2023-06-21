Gunmen abduct bank’s Operations Manager in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, clad in military fatigue have kidnapped the Operations Manager of a new generation bank, Mrs. Nneka Ugonochie in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The incident, it was learned, occurred at 7 a.m., on Friday at the Yenizue-Gene suburb of the state capital.

The victim, an indigene of Owerri in Imo State, aged 42, was abducted around the Otiotio junction axis of the Isaac Boro Expressway by four armed men, who rode in a red Lexus SUV while driving to her office.

Security sources revealed that the victim had been warned to relocate from her area of residence, which is adjacent the residence of a celebrated kidnapper now facing trial.

It was also learned that some police personnel had provided security to her residence but the arrangement was jettisoned due to the cost of logistics.

A security source, however, told newsmen that the abduction may be linked to members of the remaining gang of the “celebrity kidnapper.”

Confirming the abduction of the banker, the state Commissioner of Police, Romokere Ibani, said: “On June 16, 2023, about 0700hrs, four armed men dressed in military camouflage, operating with a red coloured Lexus SUV accosted Mrs Nneka Ugonochie, 42 years, on Tamara Road, Otiotio, Yenagoa, while driving to her office.

“Tactical teams were alerted to embark on a rescue operation. The kidnappers abandoned the Lexus SUV with number plate BWR 552 AW on the East-West Road.

“Investigation is ongoing to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.”