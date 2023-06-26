Gov. Mutfwang

By Dapo Akinrefon

A good governance group known as Peace and Good Governance Advocates, Group tackles Plateau APC over attack on Gov Mutfwang PEGGA, has rebuked the All Progressives Congress, APC in Plateau State for allegedly giving itself as a tool for the mayhem that occurred at the venue of the Plateau State Governorship Election Tribunal hearing on Monday, June 26, 2023.

The group, in a statement issued by its coordinator, Manny Imman, also hailed Governor Caleb Mutfwang for the restraint and dignity he received during the assault on his person by the APC thugs that waylaid him on his way out of the tribunal hearing.

The group chided the APC Progressive Advocates For Good Governance which circulated the video of the assault on the governor earlier in the day.

Manny Imman said: “#What happened outside the tribunal hearing today was a shock to the majority of democracy stakeholders on the plateau and a reminder of the violence with which the APC has in the last year assaulted the people of Plateau.

“It was a shock that the APC could hire thugs to assault Governor Caleb Muftwang as he stepped out of the tribunal hall and throw all sorts of indignities on his person.

“We, however, hasten to commend the dignity and restraint with which the governor held himself and by that, showed himself the virtues of The Christ that he preaches as he took it with the other cheek.

“We commend him knowing that another person and indeed the APC leader, Simon Lalong would not have taken that assault without a violent response from his security details.”

Charging the police and other security agencies to curtail the activities of the APC thugs in the future, the group said:

“Given that the police have the video of those who carried out the assault, we call on the security agencies to take action against them to ensure that a repeat of the assault does not reoccur.

“We can only imagine what could happen should the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP mobilize its own supporters to counter the APC thugs and it is for this that we call on the security agencies to apprehend the thugs that were responsible for today’s violence.”