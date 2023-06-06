Group asks Fashogbon to run for Ondo Guber 

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of Ondo State gubernatorial election, a group under the aegis of Renewed Hope has called on a pro-democracy activist,

Dr Oluwatayo Fashogbon is to run for the 2024 governorship election in the State.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by the convener of the group, Abiodun Samson, he said that the group is prepared to mobilise millions of voters across all the local governments in the state to secure victory for Dr Fashogbon who is a Real Estate Consultant and CEO of Portal Realties.

According to the group, Fashogbon should begin immediate consultation with stakeholders across party lines, just as they called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to support the idea of fulfilling his promise of youth inclusiveness in governance.

Leadership of the group appealed to the President as being the most influential political leader in the South West region, to continue to encourage young, experienced and trusted individuals to take up leadership positions in the country.

The statement read, “Fashogbon a member of the APC from Oke-Igbo in Oke Igbo/ Ile Oluji Local Government Area of Ondo State, was appointed as a member of Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council

“The call came amid pressure from business associates and youths in Ondo State on the real estate mogul to throw his hat in the ring for 2024.

“Although, Fashogbon is yet to officially announce his intention to contest in the 2024 election in his state Ondo or under which party to contest, indications are that some power brokers across party lines in the state are already shopping for credible candidates to front in the election and Fashogbon’s name tops the list.

“We expect Fashogbon to accept the offer to serve and begin consultation, especially at a crucial moment like now”

“Because of his track records in the private sector and his ability to mobilise young people across the regions, we can assure anyone that he is the best bet for Ondo State. His ability to bring people of divers background and professionals of high caliber together for former vice president Yemi Osinbajo, is testament to his ability to mobilise.

“We therefore call on him to again avail himself to be of service to our dear state, Ondo we love as much as he loves so much too. This is a rescue mission you cannot refuse to lead sir”, Abiodun pleaded.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has done so much in the last 30 years building men and women across regions in the country to throw his support behind Dr. Fashogbon, should he accept to contest next year”

“Coming at the heels of the end of beginning of his tenure, we are confident that Fashogbon more than any other candidate will ensure stability, progress and fair play across the polity. We say to Mr President that you have sacrificed so much for this nation and this is another opportunity to reward one of the very best in the state.

“We are ready to mobilise millions of voters for his sake and we are saying this with all sense of responsibility.”

Abiodun who noted that the leadership requirement to move the state forward should be nothing short of a tested and trusted pro democracy and nationalist, said, “We have carefully scanned the political environment in the state in our search for a credible, knowledgeable, selfless, trusted and patriotic candidate to occupy the exalted position and our searchlight located him.

“His antecedents speak volumes. His compassion and passion for peace and development cannot be overlooked “