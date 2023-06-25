Gov Otu orders suspension of cruise boat operations in Calabar

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has placed an indefinite suspension on cruise boat operations at the Marina Resort, Calabar.

This followed the June 24, 2023, accident involving 14 medical students with three feared dead and 11 rescued.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, yesterday, said: “All cruise boat operations and other activities at the Marina Resort be suspended immediately until further notice.

“That the cruise boat operators with the management of the State Tourism Bureau are directed to attend a meeting in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government on June 27, 2023, by 12pm.

“Besides the cruise boat operations, the State Ministry of Transport is to immediately cross-check the safety standards and conditions of all boats operating in the Calabar waterways.

“That the Police should speed up their investigations of the fatal boat accident and prosecute those found culpable to serve as deterrent to others.

“The governor further sympathizes with the families of the affected students over the unfortunate incident,” the statement added.