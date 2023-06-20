Gov Mbah appoints Chief of Staff, 23 others

Gov. Peter Mbah

By Anayo Okoli.

ENUGU-GOVERNOR Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State has made some major political appointments, including Chief of Staff and media advisers.

Mbah approved the appointment of Barr. Victor Udeh as his Chief of Staff, Ken Chukwuegbo as his Principal Secretary and

Kenneth Ugwu as Head of Service.

He also approved the appointment of Tony Okenwa as the State Accountant General of the State, Ms. Angela Nnamani as the Executive Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Prof. Linda Obiamaka Egbo as Special Adviser, Public Financial Management,and Arinze Chilo-Offiah as the Special Adviser, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The governor also appointed Dubem Onyia (Jr) Special Adviser, Donor Relations, Mike Ogbuekwe, Special Adviser, Agriculture, Barr. Osinachi Nnajieze, Special Adviser, Legal, Fred Nnajiofor, Chief of Protocol and Osita Onuma, Senior Advisor, Digital Transformation, Technology, Innovation, Industries of the Future and Industrial Strategy as well as Ozurumba Elechi Afigbo as the Senior Special Assistant, Delivery Unit.

Governor Mbah appointed Dan Nwomeh as Senior Special Assistant, Mainstream Media, Reuben Onyishi, Senior Special Assistant, New Media, Uche Anichukwu, Senior Special Assistant, External Relations, Barr. Juliet Okonkwo, Senior Special Assistant, Legal and Inter-ministerial, Mrs. Loiusa Chinedu-Okeke, Senior Special Assistant, Policy and Project Management.

Other appointments approved by the governor were Vincent Onyeabor as Senior Special Assistant, Security Matters, Nonso Nwankwo, Senior Special Assistant , ICT, Mrs. Adenike Okebu, Senior Special Assistant, Revenue, Dan Chukwuma, Senior Special Assistant, Protocol, Barr. Joshua Ejeh, Special Assistant, Research and Publication and Mrs. Sandra Chinweuba George, Special Assistant, Revenue Generation and Monitoring. The appointments were announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia.