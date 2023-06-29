Good governance report: Ganduje scored high, says ex-commissioner, Garba

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The immediate past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has been been mentioned as one of the five states in Nigeria that with transparency and accountability in the budget and procurement process of 2022.

Former commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba expressed delight in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday over the recognition of the performance of the past regime by observers and trackers.

He explained that his statement is on the background of a report which scored Kano among five other states for transparency and accountability in the budget and procurement process in 2022.

He said the report, carried in many national dailies entitled: “Nigerian States Budget Transparency Index 2022” published on Tuesday in Abuja, adjudged Kano to have been significantly transparent and provided adequate amount of budget information to the public.

Garba said the report, which was published by a Non-governmental Organisation, Civil Resources Development and Documentation Centre with support from UKAID, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office is aimed to instill transparency in budgeting and budget process across the 36 states of the federation.

The commissioner recalls “during his two-term in office, Ganduje evolved and ensure implementation of relevant fiscal policies as well as public participation in budget process.

“In 2021, Kano along with Anambra and Kaduna states were the first to join the Open Government Partnership which Executive Order he subsequently signed. OGP seeks to fight against corruption, improve transparency and accountability in governance.

In 2017, Fiscal Responsibility Commission presented Ganduje with an Award of Excellence for prudent management of public resources, accountability and good governance” he stated.