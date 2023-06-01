Gender Equity: Women demand female Deputy Speaker in 10th NASS

By Luminous Jannamike

In a bid to promote gender equity and inclusive governance, a group of female activists have demanded the inclusion of women among the presiding officers and main principal officers of the Nigerian Parliament.

The group, which comprises of leaders of women’s movement and concerned citizens, emphasized that there are qualified and ranking women among the elected National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly who are capable of serving in these positions.

According to the group, gender equity is critical to sustainable development, and Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in this regard.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, they argued that having women serve as parliamentary presiding officers and principal officers would contribute tremendously to inclusive governance and national development in the next dispensation.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Executive Director, Gender Technical Unit (GTU) in the National Assembly, Ms. Ekwunife Anazonwu, also called on the current President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to show support for women in parliament by prioritizing their participation.

The group emphasized that the President had made a commitment to this effect and must be seen to follow through with his promise.

According to Anazonwu, “More than ever, we demand that a woman be elected as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives; at least two women be elected as main Principal officer in the House of Representatives;

that women from both houses are elected to chair Grade A committees; more resources be allocated to pursue an equal society.

“It is vital for legislatures to reflect the rich tapestry of their constituents.

“By consciously repositioning the few elected women, legislatures can benefit from a wide range of perspectives and experiences, leading to better decision-making, fairer policies, and a stronger democracy.”

The group urged all stakeholders to support their demand and work towards promoting gender equity and inclusive governance in Nigeria. They emphasized that this is crucial for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The statement was signed by 100 Women Lobby Group, Association Against Women, Export, Association Against Women Exploitation and Degradation (AAWE/AAWED), Change Managers International Network Emerge Women Development Initiative, Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN), FEMINIST WOMANIFESTO, Gender and Constitution Reform Network (GECORN).

Others are the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), National Coalition on Affirmative Action (NCAA), Nigerian Women Politics Forum, Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NTWF), Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC), Women in Politics Forum, Women Right to Education Programme (WREP), Womens Rights Advancement and Protection Alternatives (WRAPA), Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Women in Management, Business and Public service (WIMBIZ).