Ganduje confused, my political son that can’t look at me directly – Kwankwaso

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party ( NNPP) and former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has called the bluff of the immediate past Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje who said he would’ve slapped him at the Presidential Villa, describing Ganduje as a person who was confused while making the “slapping ” remarks.

” I heard that he ( Ganduje) said he would’ve slapped me, but I’m here. He was just confused. These are all my boys politically. They can’t even look at me straight on the face if we meet. He was in a confused state when he said that, these my political boys if they see me they lower their gaze,” Kwankwaso said.

He told the BBC Hausa Service in an interview monitored on Saturday morning, that he met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for about 2 hours at the Presidential Villa and was able to convinced him on the alleged land deals and other infractions of the erstwhile Ganduje administration in Kano state, adding that the President was so ” surprised with the revelations .”

He alleged that Ganduje had among others, allocated lands at the Kano Race Course to his friends and family members, a development that now made it hard for people who wanted to indulge in sporting activities and other exercises, to find a place.

According to him, even the Eid praying ground where Muslims converged to pray during Sallah, was not sparred by Ganduje who had allegedly allowed shops to be built round the holy place where the Emir and many other important dignitaries had prayed, thereby compromising the security of the Eid Prayer ground.

Kwankwaso disclosed that there were possibilities the Tinubu administration may engage some of them from the opposition in his government, and did not ruled out if he may eventually make it in the forthcoming ministerial list of the new administration.