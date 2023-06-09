G5: I will not stop going to Tinubu – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state said he will not stop going to visit President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, regardless of what anyone says.

Makinde stated this at the flag-off of the dualisation of 8.3km Akobo, Ojurin/Odogbo Barracks, Olorunda Abas Junction on Friday.

Makinde said, “As I go to Abuja to see the President, I know some people have been saying that since the inauguration of the new President, I have gone to Aso Rock about four times within a week.

“Where do you want me to go? Is it Yola you want me to go?

“Well, I will continue to go to where they will be able to refund Oyo state the monies we have spent on Federal Roads. So, I will continue to go to Aso Rock to plead for a refund.

“So, Mr Chairman of Lagelu local government, as soon as I collect my refund from the Federal Government, you too come and meet me to have your refund.”

The governor’s remark comes on the heels of speculations about his recent constant visit to the Villa.

But, Makinde wondered where he should have gone when he knows where he could get refund for Federal Government projects carried on by the Oyo State Government.

The road, which was awarded for N9.6 billion is to be funded by Lagelu local government.

Makinde also named the entire 15.5km stretch from Idi-Ape Junction to Olorunda Abaa after the former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike.

The ceremony was attended by government functionaries, traditional rulers, community leaders, and party faithful, among others.

Justifying the dualisation of the road, Makinde said he would have just tarred the single lane, but had to consider the volume of people within the Olorunda Abaa axis and its environs.

He noted that the need for dualisation will come up in another three to four years, which influenced his decision to dualise once and for all.