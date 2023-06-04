Fuel subsidy: Don’t join planned strike, Olisah Metuh urges Southeast NLC 

By Biodun Busari

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh has urged the South-East Chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to not participate in the proposed nationwide strike slated for Wednesday.

Metuh implored the South-East-based workers to reject the strike and “see beyond the immediate difficulties and consider the larger benefit of ending the corrupt subsidy regime which has benefited the rich against the poor and ordinary Nigerians.”

The ex-PDP spokesperson said this on Sunday in a statement titled, ‘Open Letter to the NLC, South-East Chapter on Need to Reject the Strike.”

Metuh said, “I passionately appeal to the South-East chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to in the overall interest of the ordinary people, toe the path of their comrades in the South-West and northern states’ chapters and pull out of the proposed strike action over the announcement of the removal of subsidy on fuel by President Bola Tinubu.

“Without necessarily agreeing with the seeming sudden nature of the subsidy removal, I urge the South-East Chapter of NLC to see beyond the immediate difficulties and consider the larger benefit of ending the corrupt subsidy regime which has benefited the rich against the poor and ordinary Nigerians.

“It is important that the people of the South-East, including Comrades in the NLC, realize what is imperative to us and put it beyond any other considerations.

“You will recall that in 2001, then as the Chairman of the South-East Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Committee (SERRAC), I worked with the leadership of the South East NLC in resisting the attempt to work against the increase of fuel price to N40 then.

“That effort was predicated on the fact that fuel subsidy has never benefited the South-East as fuel price has always been exorbitant in the South East; always higher than what is obtainable in other parts of the country.”

He stated that fuel subsidy has never been advantageous to Nigerians, but the rich few are the beneficiaries, and that was the reason he also opposed the strike when PDP was in power in 2012

“Recall also that in January 2012, as the National Vice-Chairman of the then-ruling party, I worked with the South-East chapter of the NLC to reject the nationwide strike that paralysed the entire country on the premise that the strike was of no benefit to the South-East as a region. Fuel subsidy has never been of benefit to the masses of the South-East, it has only been beneficial to the rich and the economic saboteurs in the land.

“It is on that premise that I come to you once again to resist the attempt to be blindly lured to shut down our region for a fight that will not benefit the ordinary people of the South-East. The South-East should rather focus on our immediate challenges to activate our God-given ingenuity to work.”

Metuh further said, “We must use the energies of our Labour fronts to get the current administration to address the issue of insecurity, economic retrogression in the South-East as well as the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from incarceration; imperatives that were disregarded, ignored and even encouraged by the last administration.

“As the people are being asked to make sacrifices and without prejudice to the petitions in the Presidential Election Petition Court, I call on President Tinubu to show leadership by immediately taking steps to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians by cutting down on the size of government, end profligacy associated with governments and channel the resources to projects, amenities and facilities that directly impact on the wellbeing of the people.

“We cannot remove subsidy on fuel and still continue to subsidise the lavish lifestyle of political office holders, spend government money to maintain the luxury presidential fleet, service posh government houses, buy expensive vehicles, secure luxury apartments and finance wasteful trips for government functionaries to the detriment of the wellbeing of the people.

“The end to subsidy on petrol must mark the end to luxury government guest houses, long convoys, hiring of private jets by governors and public officers, foreign medical trips and jumbo allowances for political office holders.

“President Tinubu must be ready to cut the budget of the Presidential Villa by removing luxury items. He must reduce the number of Presidential aides and appoint ministers, special advisers and other aides who are ready to forgo luxury cars, expensive accommodations and fat allowances but, instead, be ready to live with the people and make do with public amenities and facilities with other Nigerians.

“I urge the South-East Chapter of the NLC to review their stand to shut down our region for a protest that benefits the oppressors and not the oppressed. The life wire of the South-East is our entrepreneurial spirit that thrives on daily commercial life and which, we must not repress by shutting down our own homeland that has been greatly impoverished by sponsored security challenges.”