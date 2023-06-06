Fuel Subsidy: 4 reasons Nigerians should consider carpooling 

Carpooling, a system of transportation that allows travelers to share a ride to a common destination, could come in more than handy now than ever for Nigerians amid the increase in fuel price.

It is a system that holds a number of benefits for commuters, and by extension, society when adopted.

According to Raging Auto — an automotive agency, here are four of the benefits of adopting carpooling as a transport means:

1. Saves money

Whether you are the driver or a passenger, being involved in a carpool will save you money. This is as against everyone having to pay for their own fuel, you can get to split the cost among the group.

2. Reduce stress

We are often looking for ways to reduce our stress levels given how hectic our days could be with the rigours of driving or jumping vehicles. With carpooling, those rigours get taken away as you find time to rest during a car trip or possibly use it to catch up with friends and families you haven’t heard from in a while.

3. Benefits the environment

Carpooling helps reduce the number of cars on the road, thereby defusing the amount of pollution that gets into the atmosphere. If four people who commute in their respective cars, and then take to just one car, it means three fewer vehicles on the road and a greener environment. Not to mention, the deescalation of traffic gridlock.

4. Healthy for Your Car

Carpooling can help extend the life of your car. By participating in a carpool, you are putting less mileage on your car each day which can result in it lasting longer.