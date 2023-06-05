French Open: Jabeur sweeps into quarter-finals

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur returns the ball to US Bernarda Pera during their women’s singles match on day nine of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 5, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

Tunisian seventh seed Ons Jabeur powered into the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Monday with a 6-3, 6-1 rout of American Bernarda Pera.

Jabeur, a Wimbledon and US Open runner-up last year, will meet Brazilian 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia or Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo for a semi-final spot.

Beatriz Haddad Maia battled from a set and 3-0 down to defeat Sara Sorribes Tormo in a three-hour 51-minute epic to reach a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open on Monday.

The 27-year-old Brazilian left-hander came through 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 7-5 against her 132nd-ranked Spanish opponent on Court Suzanne Lenglen in the longest match of this year’s women’s tournament.

She is the first Brazilian woman in a Slam quarter-final since Maria Bueno in 1968 and will face world number seven Ons Jabeur of Tunisia for a place in the semi-finals.

Haddad Maia, ranked 14, claimed victory on a fourth match point.