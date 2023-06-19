Foundation raises alarm over rising cases of cancer

cancer

By Adeola Badru, edited by Sola Ogundipe

A non-governmental organisation, Pan African Capital Foundation, has raised an alarm over the rising cases of cancer in the country, calling for concerted efforts from various stakeholders to mitigate the scourge.

PAC, the CSR arm of PAC Holdings, made the call in Lagos during a Golf tournament/Award ceremony geared towards driving cancer awareness.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of PAC Foundation, Omolola Ojo said: “What motivated us to join the Foundation for Cancer Care Initiative which is tied around a charity tournament in support of cancer, themed: ‘Swing Against Cancer’. It’s simply because the foundation is focused on improving the quality of life for individuals you know in our immediate Society and our community and of course, this is aside the other areas of focus.”

“Typically, the foundation has four areas of focus; Health, Economic Empowerment, Education and Environment and so this particular initiative falls in the area of health, and of course, PAC Foundation has a particular interest in providing underserved women in our society who don’t have opportunities to free health check, especially breast check and so cancer is something that we hold dare.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CEO of PAC Asset Management, Dele Ige said: “As a member of the PAC Holdings Limited We’re here today sponsoring cancer awareness, swing against cancer because cancer itself is a killer and people need to be aware of the dangers of cancer, we need to take tests, watch our diets or our lifestyle and things that prevent us from getting cancer or becoming victims.”

In her address, the Programme Officer of the Foundation for Cancer Care, Amanda Yad-El Ugboji, said the foundation aimed to raise awareness about cancer and provide support to communities in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

She noted that they focused on community screening, cancer screening, and funding cancer treatment, adding that: “Last year, they funded eight cancer treatments. This year, they are fundraising to expand their screening efforts beyond Lagos by acquiring a mobile mammogram bus.”

“They also aimed to fund more radiotherapy treatments. Their fundraising goal is 200 million Naira, and they encourage everyone to join their efforts in combating cancer.”

According to Ugboji, the Foundation is a valued sponsor and partner, making a substantial donation to support the cause.