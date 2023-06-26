Former Minister of Power appointed pioneer VC of University on the Niger

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Former Minister of Power during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan and one time Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria Nsukka, Prof. Chinedu Ositadimma Nebo, has been appointed as the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University on the Niger, Anambra State.

The University on the Niger is owned by Diocese on the Niger, and is said to be the only tertiary institution singlehandedly built by one Diocese in Nigeria and was recently granted take-off license by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Also, Dr Mrs Odisa Okeke, has been appointed the Registrar of the institution.

The appointments were made public by the Bishop on the Niger, the Rt Rev Dr Owen Nwokolo, during the Trinity Ordination of the Diocese on the Niger, held at the All Saints’ Cathedral, Onitsha Anambra State.

Prof. Nebo is an Archdeacon and a Provost Emeritus in the Anglican Church, and a Professor of Engineering, while Dr Mrs Okeke, was former Registrar of Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, FUNAI, Ebonyi State, and until her appointment, she was a Deputy Registrar in-charge of Records and Statistics Unit, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, Imo state.

A few weeks ago, the wife of the Bishop on the Niger, Dr Nonyelum Elsie Nwokolo, led a delegation to Abuja for the collection of the Certificate of the Licence for University on the Niger, that will be admitting students in the next academic session.

University on the Niger is expected to take off with four Faculties and 17 Departments under them, namely, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Faculty of Science and Computing and Faculty of Management and Social Sciences.

The Departments and the Degree programs to be offered by the University are Medicine, Dentistry, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Public Health, Physiotherapy, Radiography and Radiation Sciences, Nursing Sciences, Dental Therapy, Health Information Management, Microbiology, Forensic Science, Computer Science, Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Economic and Development Studies, Accountancy and Human Psychology.

Another plus to success story of University on the Niger, is the recent upgrade and approval of the Iyienu Mission Hospital Ogidi as the University on the Niger Teaching Hospital, Iyienu, Ogidi, Idemili North, Local Government Area Anambra State.