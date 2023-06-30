Flood: Enugu gov’t sets up taskforce on erosion control

The Enugu State Government has set up a task force on erosion to assist the government control and mitigating the impact of flooding in the state.

Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary to the State Government, disclosed this during a meeting with stakeholders and members of the taskforce on Friday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA), had warned that some parts of the state would be affected by flooding ranging from low to moderate-risk flooding.

Some of the local government areas with a high-risk of flooding include, Enugu East, Enugu South, Enugu North, Nkanu East, Nsukka, Udi, Ezeagu, Nkanu West, Igboeze North, Igboeze South, Igbo-Etiti, Oji River, Uzo Uwani, Aninri, Awgu, and Isi Uzo, among others.

NAN also reports that the members of the taskforce were drawn from different professional agencies in the state, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Enugu State Waste Management Authority (ESWAMA).

Others are Enugu State Ministry of Health, Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Town Planning Authority, the Chairmen of the affected council areas, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Onyia said the state government had commenced the reinforcement of different facilities to address the imminent erosion and environmental challenges in the state following the prediction by the two agencies.

While addressing the taskforce members, Onyia warned residents against erecting structures on waterways, dumping of waste and refuse on drainage and deliberate obstruction of canals.

He noted that the state governor, Dr Peter Mbah, was worried by the predictions and immediately directed that a taskforce that would protect the lives and property of the citizens be constituted.

“This state government launched into action not only to forestall the environmental disaster but to also draw up a sustainable plan on strategic engagement of future disasters.

“The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), in its 2023 seasonal climate prediction, warned that the rainfall this year will be more intensive this year in most parts of the country.

“Enugu State is among the states it said will experience extended rainfall and will likely record 1,300 millimetres to 2,000 millimetres of rainfall this year,” Onyia said.

Onyia added that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, in its annual flood outlook, said 224 local governments will fall within the moderate flood risk areas.

“Flood is one of the most devastating disasters in the world and a frequent threat to life, property, economy and environment.

“Sequel to this predictions, the Governor considered it very pertinent to establish a taskforce for drainage, clearing of debris, dredging of waterways, and identification of buildings constructed on waterways.

“And when we identify these buildings, we will take necessary actions.”

He further stated that the action of the government is expected to serve as an emergency preparedness measure for the 2023 flooding and beyond.

“As a result of this, we’ve been all invited to this maiden meeting to come up with the constituted force that will be authorized to commence work immediately in the state.

“A letter was written to us clearly caving out the risk-prone areas within Enugu State. That’s why the specific local government chairmen whose areas are affected are seated here today and we’re trying to find ways so that we don’t lose our citizens,” he added.

Onyia further appealed to members of the public to cooperate with the task force in the course of carrying out their lawful duties, identifying buildings on waterways, evacuating illegal structures and blocking drainages.

He explained that the enforcement of building regulations, prosecution of sanitary offences, and proactive response to the environment would mitigate the adverse effects of erosion, prevent outbreaks of water-borne diseases and protects the lives of citizens.