Five reasons Buhari didn’t remove fuel subsidy – Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu

Former aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, has given reasons his principal did not remove fuel subsidy during his administration from 2015 to 2023.

Below are his reasons:

Former president Buhari didn’t remove fuel subsidy because his party, All Progressives Congress, APC had an election to win.

Secondly, Buhari did not remove petrol subsidy because he removed every other budget-busting, egregious, economic-growth-crushing subsidy along the way.

Thirdly, Buhari kept the decision for a better time.

Fourthly, Buhari did not want to distract the onerous tasks facing Tinubu/Shettima.

Finally, Buhari tried not to remove it at a time when tensions were high in the country and no responsible leader would have added fuel to the fire.