Firm expands DNA testing beyond paternity in Nigeria

By Chioma Obinna

Succor on Tuesday came on the way of Nigerians yearning for the authenticity of biological relationships of their family members as Synlab Nigeria has expanded its DNA testing capacity to include other forms of biological relationship.

Speaking in Lagos, the Chief Medical Officer of the organisation, Dr. Afolabi Obe who confirmed the change in name and testing from paternity testing to biological testing explained that the organisation earlier restricted its DNA testing to finding out the authenticity of an individual’s father and has successfully established this over the years.



Obe said the expansion means that SynLab Nigeria can find out the authenticity of an individual’s mother, siblings, twin, kinship and other forms of biological relationship.

He said the change seeks to meet the response to societal needs and in line with the organisation’s mission of providing actionable diagnostic information.

Obe added that the unique positioning of the organisation in Nigeria, including the spread of locations across the country and online, as well as its continued conformity with international standards concerning every diagnosis, prove Synlab’s capability in this new terrain.

On the privacy and confidentiality of the biological testing and results, the Chief Medical Director said the organization works in line with international standards.

“The company ensures proper client identification using the government approved means of identification, ensures adherence to standard procedure for sample collection and gives the final result to only the individual that has been agreed to collect it. Synlab also requires the consent of each individual participating in any form of biological testing, including, paternity, maternity or siblings testing.

The individuals may also present court affidavit where the forms of identification are not available. In the case of minors, the organization requires the guardian’s means of identification, the minor’s birth certificate and their means of identification.

“Recognising that biological testing is a sensitive testing, Synlab maintains precautions that ensure the accuracy and integrity of the test results. Apart from the staff’s use of exclusive equipment for each individual during sample collection, Synlab’s procedure also ensures that sample labelling, identification, packaging and sealing are done in the presence of the individuals involved in the testing. These procedures ensure that there is no mix up of samples that could interfere with the result.”