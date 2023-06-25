Fired Service Chiefs: 22,000 reportedly killed, 10,000 abducted under their watch

•Three terror attacks to remember: Owo church massacre, Kuje jailbreak, Kaduna/Abuja train ambush

By Nnamdi Ojiego

No fewer than 22,032 Nigerians were reportedly killed from March 2021 to June 2023 during the period the Service Chiefs who were fired by President Bola Tinubu on Monday held sway.

10,324 citizens were also abducted during the period under review, according to reports.

The Tinubu administration came into office at a time when the security of lives and property, which is among the primary purpose of government, was at its worst in the nation’s history.

Since the administration was inaugurated on May 29, attacks by gunmen, among other non-state actors, have reportedly claimed over 220 lives and 172 persons abducted.

On June 11, in Plateau State, a gunman, according to reports, shot dead at least 21 people and, on June 9, gunmen killed 25 people in Katako village, before killing another 13 individuals in Kusherki town on June 10.

Boko Haram/ISWAP firefighters, bandits, unknown gunmen, robbers, kidnappers, cultists, and gunmen were the non-state actors who killed Nigerians the most.

As part of the measures to rejig the country’s security architecture and halt the trend, Tinubu, on Monday, retired Lucky Irabor, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS); Farouk Yahaya, Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS); Awwal Gambo, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS); Isiaka Amao, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS); and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali.

The President appointed in their stead, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, CDS; Maj. Gen. T. A. Lagbaja, CoAS; Rear Admiral E. A. Ogalla, CNS; AVM H.B. Abubakar, CAS; and DIG Kayode Egbetokun, Acting IGP.

While Egbetokun has since resumed duties in his new position, the new Service Chiefs will have to wait until July when the Senate will resume plenary to confirm their appointments.

Civilians bear brunt

Out of the reported deaths in 2022, 3,972 civilians were killed by non-state actors, representing 87.4 per cent of the total deaths.

For this report, quasi-security outfits established by state governments, LGAs and communities were classified as vigilantes and were not spared by non-state actors in the period under review as 154 of them were killed.

Those employed as security guards for individuals and organisations had their share of onslaught as 14 of them were killed in 2022.

Security operatives, who are at the war front in the fight against insurgency, recorded some casualties in the same period as 202 soldiers and 186 police officers were reportedly killed.

39 priests killed, 30 abducted

Latest reports by SBM Intelligence, a socioeconomic research firm, showed that no fewer than 39 Catholic priests were killed by gunmen, while 30 others were abducted in 2022 alone.

In the report titled ‘Attacks on Priests’, the geopolitical research organisation said a total of 37 attacks on Catholic priests took place across the country last year. Out of the 37 attacks, 145 casualties were recorded of which 39 were deaths, 30 were abductions.

2,558 killed, 1,044 abducted in 6 months

Data gathered from Council on Foreign Relations, SBM Intelligence, Stefanos Foundation, and news reports revealed that between January and June 2023 alone recorded 324 instances of attacks from across the country, resulting in 2,558 deaths and 1,044 abductions.

North tops chart

In examining the disaggregated data on violent incidents in the first quarter of 2023, the report confirmed the popular opinion that each region of Nigeria is beguiled by a peculiar type of violent incident.

Overall, more violent incidents were recorded in the northern part of the country than in the South. Of the 1,230 deaths recorded, there were at least 932 violent killings in the North representing 75.77 per cent of the total killed; in contrast to the South where at least 298 were killed representing 24.23 per cent of the recorded figure.

An in-depth breakdown of the data further reveals that banditry and Boko-Haram/ISWAP are a form of terror up North that contributed the largest number of victims, with the North-Central suffering the heaviest number of casualties due to mostly herdsmen activities in Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa States.

While the North-East had at least 312 casualties, the North-West had 289 casualties. In the South, however, a combined 140 deaths in the South-East were attributed mostly to violent secessionist activities, South-South had at least 88 killed while 70 were recorded killed in the South-West.

9,076 lives lost, 4,680 abducted in 2022

As many as 9,076 lives were lost to the violent incidents that unsettled Nigeria last year under the watch of Irabor and co, and 4,680 people were victims of abduction.

Some of the most notorious incidents from 2022 include the terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train in March that led to several deaths and the abduction of over 60 passengers; the massacre of congregants at St Francis Catholic Church in Ondo in June; and the raid of the medium-security custodial facility in Kuje, Abuja, in July that led to hundreds of inmates breaking out.

Overall, at least 3,941 civilian deaths were recorded with various security agencies losing 477 personnel last year. Meanwhile, there was an increase in election violence, with 22 election-related fatalities and an additional 31 political actors killed. Non-state actors suffered heavy casualties as well, with 2,020 Boko Haram/ISWAP members and 2,483 other armed criminals reportedly killed.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that Borno, Zamfara, Niger, Kaduna, and Katsina states had the highest death tolls, while Ekiti, Gombe, Adamawa, Kano, and Akwa Ibom had the lowest.

When it comes to abductions, Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto were the worst performers, while Gombe, Osun, Lagos, Adamawa, Jigawa, and Kano recorded the lowest numbers of victims.

On the zonal level, the North-West recorded the highest number of reported death tolls with 1,524 killings, followed by the North-Central with 1,390; the North-east had 660; the South-East recorded 449; South-South had 276; while South-West recorded the least figure with 246.

In terms of reported abductions, the northern part of the country recorded the highest number of people abducted by non-state actors with 3,902, representing 84.5 per cent of the total reported across the country. The southern region recorded 714 reported abductions, representing 15.5 per cent.

South-West safest

Sunday Vanguard observed that the South-West recorded the least reported death toll among the six zones of the federation. The combination of the six states in the zone recorded 246 deaths. The South-South had the second lowest reported death toll as 276 people were reportedly killed by non-state actors in the zone.

In the southern region of the country, the South-East recorded the highest number of reported death tolls as 449 people were killed in the zone. Activities of those who are dubbed as ‘unknown gunmen’ increased in the South-East as they unleashed terror on police officers, police stations, facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other public facilities.

The North-West recorded the highest number of people killed by non-state actors with 1,524 reported casualties, followed by the North-Central with 1,390 reported deaths. The two zones accounted for 64 per cent of the total reported deaths recorded in the entire country. The North-East recorded the least number of reported deaths with 660.

10,366 killed in 2021

An analysis of data collected by the Council on Foreign Relations showed that Nigeria recorded its worst insecurity-related death toll in 2021. At least 10, 398 persons were killed across the country between January 1 and December 31, 2021. Among the fatalities were 4, 835 civilians and 890 security personnel.

According to catalogued press reports, 1,760 Boko Haram members, 107 robbers, and 92 kidnappers were also killed.

Timeline of attacks in 2023

January 1: Kidnappers abduct three in Tsafe, Zamfara.

January 1: Airstrikes kill 33 Boko Haram militants in Bama, Borno.

January 1: Bandits abduct four in Bwari, Federal Capital Territory.

January 1: Bandits kill three, abduct one other in Abeokuta, Ogun.

January 1: Five killed when car drives into party in Afijio, Oyo.

January 1: Bandits abduct two in Kagarko, Kaduna.

January 1: Police kill bandit in Gusau, Zamfara.

January 1: Gunmen kill five in Awka South, Anambra.

January 2: Gunmen kill four police officers in attack on former Governor Ohakim’s convoy in Ehime-Mbano, Imo.

January 2: Police officers kill bandit in Jibia, Katsina.

January 2: Gunmen kill one, abduct six others in Toto, Nassarawa.

January 2: Gunmen bomb police station in Njaba, Imo.

January 2-3: Troops kill four bandits in Giwa, Kaduna.

January 3: Gunmen kill five in Akoko North-East, Ondo.

January 4: Cult war results in four deaths in Sapele, Delta.

January 4: Gunmen kill vigilante in Ihiala, Anambra.

January 4: Police kill bandit in Malumfashi, Katsina.

January 4: One police officer, two bandits killed during clash in Akwanga, Nassarawa.

January 6: Kidnappers kill one, abduct one other in Ethiope West, Delta.

January 7: Kidnappers abduct 32 at train station in Igueben, Edo.

January 7: Police kill two gunmen in Gusau, Zamfara.

January 7: Boko Haram kills 35 Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) militants in Kukawa, Borno.

January 7: Police kill two kidnappers in Alkaleri, Bauchi.

January 8: Communal violence results in death in Pategi, Kwara.

January 9: Kidnappers abduct one in Esan South-West Local Government Area (LGA), one other in Uhunmwonde LGA in Edo.

January 9: Bandits kill 12 security operatives in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

January 9: Bandits kill vigilante member in Rafi, Niger State.

January 10: Gunmen kill four in Ihiala, Anambra.

January 10: Gunmen kill three in Ideato North, Imo.

January 10: Bandits abduct 15 in Moro, Kwara.

January 11: Bandits kill one, abduct two others in Bwari, Federal Capital Territory.

January 11: Bandits kill two, abduct four others in Igabi, Kaduna.

January 11: Kidnappers abduct two in Ayedire, Osun.

January 11: Troops kill five Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) militants in Mbaitoli, Imo.

January 12: Kidnappers abduct police officer in Pankshin, Plateau.

•January 12: Gunmen kill four Anambra vigilantes, bomb buildings in Ihiala, Anambra.

•January 12: Kidnappers kill police officer in Oredo, Edo.

•January 12: Troops kill two kidnappers in Toto, Nassarawa.

•January 12: Police kill five bandits in Magama, Niger State.

•January 13: Gunmen kill two vigilantes in Sapele, Delta.

•January 13: Troops kill “several” (est. at 10) ISWA militants in Damboa, Borno.

•January 13: Kidnappers abduct four in Omala, Kogi.

•January 14: Kidnappers abduct Catholic priest in Oye, Ekiti.

•January 14: Gunmen attack political party’s spokesperson’s home, kill three others in Ideato North, Imo.

•January 14: Kidnappers abduct four in Ilorin, Kwara.

•January 14: Police kill bandit in Igabi, Kaduna.

•January 15: Cult clash results in four deaths in Oredo, Edo.

•January 15: Gunmen kill police officer during attack on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Enugu South, Enugu.

•January 15: Bandits kill Catholic priest in Paikoro, Niger State.

•January 15: Bandits abduct 25 at a church in Kankara, Katsina.

•January 15: Troops kill three Boko Haram militants in Monguno, Borno.

•January 16: Troops kill two bandits in Chikun, Kaduna.

•January 16: Military airstrikes kill 42 Boko Haram militants in Shiroro, Niger State.

•January 17: Two gunmen, one police officer killed during clash in Aba, Abia State.

•January 17: Kidnappers kill six, abduct one other in Zangon Kataf, Kaduna.

•January 17: Troops kill two bandits in Danmusa, Katsina State.

•January 18: Troops kill bandit in Danmusa, Katsina State.

•January 18: Troops kill seven bandits in Danko Wasagu, Kebbi.

•January 18: Bandits kill three, abduct six others in Jibia, Katsina.

•January 18: Police kill three IPOB members in Oguta, Imo.

•January 18: Herdsmen kill three, abduct 13 others in Ovia North-East, Edo.

•January 18: One person killed at a Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Esan Central, Edo.

•January 19: Herdsmen kill eight near an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue.

•January 19: Kidnappers abduct eight in Jalingo, Taraba.

•January 19: Kidnappers abduct six in Isi-Uzo, Enugu.

•January 20: Kidnappers abduct three in Ideato North, Imo.

•January 20: Kidnappers abduct six pupils in Doma, Nassarawa.

•January 20: Kidnappers kill one, abduct one other in Jos East, Plateau.

•January 20: Gunmen kill two All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Izzi, Ebonyi.

•January 21: Gunmen kill five, kidnap one other in Tafawa Balewa, Bauchi.

•January 21: Gunmen kill Ebubeagu Commander in Ezza North, Ebonyi.

•January 21: Gunmen kill police officer during attack in Oguta, Imo.

•January 22: Bandits kill three, abduct three others in Shiroro, Niger State.

•January 22: Police kill three kidnappers in Moro, Kwara.

•January 23: Airstrikes kill “scores” (est. at 40) of bandits in Munya, Niger State.

•January 23: Herdsmen kill two in Patani, Delta.

•January 23: Troops kill three bandits in Chikun, Kaduna.

•January 24: Gunmen kill one, abduct six in Unuimo Local Government Area (LGA) and two in Mbaitoli LGA in Imo.

•January 24: Kidnappers abduct two in Osogbo, Osun.

•January 24: Suspected accidental airstrike kill 56 herdsmen in Doma, Nassarawa.

•January 24: Electoral violence results in two deaths in Irewole, Osun.

•January 24: Unidentified airstrike kill 18 vigilantes in Shiroro, Niger State.

•January 25: Bandits kill five in Chikun, Kaduna.

•January 25: Gunmen kill two police officers, one civilian in Ngor Okpala, Imo.

•January 25: Bandits kill two Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members, four civilians, abduct 14 in Munya, Niger State.

•January 27: Gunmen kill two vigilantes in Ohaozara, Ebonyi.

•January 27: Electoral violence leads to three deaths in Surulere, Lagos.

•January 28: Gunmen kill three police officers in Abakaliki, Ebonyi.

•January 28: Gunmen kill two soldiers in Nkanu East, Enugu.

•January 28: Troops kill 32 Boko Haram militants in Konduga, Borno.

•anuary 28: Herders kill 12 in Kwande, Benue.

•January 28: Gunmen kill two in Aboh-Mbaise, Imo.

•January 30: Herders kill five in Guma, Benue.

•January 30: Electoral violence results in death in Misau, Bauchi.

•January 30: Bandits kill three, abduct six others in Jibia, Katsina.

•January 31: Herders kill three police officers in Gwer West, Benue.

•February 2: Bandits kill 41 vigilantes in Bakori, Katsina.

•February 2: Gunmen kill judge in court in Oguta, Imo.

February 3: Gunmen kill three, abduct three others in Biase, Cross River.

•February 3: Gunmen kill two in Lere, Kaduna.

February 3: Bandits kill 43 vigilantes, abduct 15 women in Kankara, Katsina.

•February 3: Kidnappers kill seven abductees in Bali, Taraba.

•February 4: Police kill three youths during clash in Ibadan, Oyo.

•February 4: Suspected herders kill six in Apa, Benue.

•February 4: Herders kill six in Ose, Ondo.

•February 4: Troops kill six Boko Haram/Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) militants in Gwoza, Borno.

•February 4: Kidnappers abduct eight in Kwali, Federal Capital Territory.

•February 5: Gunmen kill five in Bokkos, Plateau.

•February 6: Troops kill 42 Boko Haram/ISWA militants in Kukawa, Borno.

•February 6: Eight killed, six others kidnapped during communal clash in Ayamelum, Anambra.

•February 6: Herdsmen kill one in Nkanu East, Enugu.

•February 7: Gunmen kill two, abducted 14 others in Kagarko, Kaduna.

•February 7: Gunmen kill one in Awka, Anambra.

•February 8: Communal clash leads to one death in Afikpo South, Ebonyi.

•February 9: Herders kill six in Gwer West, Benue.

•February 9: Gunmen kill four military officers in Ndokwa West, Delta.

•February 9: Communal clash results in the death of monarch in Ndokwa East, Delta.

•February 9: Troops kill four bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

•February 10: Gunmen kill three police officers in Ihiala, Anambra.

•February 10: Airstrikes kill “scores” (est. at 40) of Boko Haram militants in Bama, Borno.

February 11: Bandits kill five police officers in Gurara, Niger State.

February 11: Communal violence leads to death in Omala, Kogi.

February 12: Bandits kill five in Fakai, Kebbi.

February 12: Cult clash results in eight deaths in Gboko, Benue.

February 13: Gunman killed during attack on police station in Idemili North, Anambra.

February 14: Kidnappers abduct 15 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Ihiala, Anambra.

February 14: Cult clash results in nine deaths in Ahoada East, Rivers.

February 14: Gunmen kill two, abduct “others” (est. at five) in Kuje, Federal Capital Territory.

February 15: Security forces kill three protesters in Oredo, Edo.

February 15: Gang violence results in three deaths in Nembe, Bayelsa.

February 15: Electoral violence results in death in Edu, Kwara.

February 16: Troops kill seven bandits in Chikun, Kaduna.

February 17: Cultists kill three Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) workers in Aba, Abia.

February 17: Electoral violence results in three deaths in Ilesha, Osun.

February 17: Security forces kill three protesters in Obafemi-Owode, Ogun.

February 18: Electoral violence results in death in Ishielu, Ebonyi.

February 18: Gunmen kill three police officers in Idemili North, Anambra.

February 18: Kidnappers abduct three in Ihiala, Anambra.

February 19: One police officer, six suspected IPOB members killed during attack on police facility in Oyi, Anambra.

February 19: Bandits abduct two in Giwa, Kaduna.

February 19: Military kills “several” (est. at 10) Boko Haram/Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) militants in Damboa, Borno.

February 20: Military kills “several” (est. at 10) Boko Haram/ISWA militants in Kukawa, four police officers and three IPOB/Eastern Security Network militants during clash in Idemili North, Anambra.

February 22: Electoral violence results in seven deaths in Enugu South, Enugu.

February 22: Troops kill five bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

February 22: Electoral violence results in death of police officer in Orlu, Imo.

February 23: Electoral violence results in four deaths in Kano.

February 24: Anti-smuggling unit kills two police officers in Gusau, Zamfara.

February 24: Gunmen kill one civilian, one police officer in Oshimili North, Delta.

February 25: Soldier kills one person for disrupting voting in Dekina, Kogi.

February 25: Electoral violence results in three deaths in Emuoha, Rivers.

February 25: Boko Haram attacks voters in Gwoza, Borno; no casualties.

February 25: Electoral violence results in two women being shot in Sagbama, Bayelsa.

February 25: Electoral violence results in two deaths in Etim-Ekpo, Akwa Ibom.

February 25: Electoral violence results in death in Gombe, Gombe.

February 25: Electoral violence results in death in Agege, Lagos.

February 25: Multiple incidences of electoral violence with no casualties in Safana, Katsina; Oshimili North, Delta; Gwagwala, Bwari, and Kuje, Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Owerri, Imo; Eti-Osa and Ejigbo, Lagos; and Ibadan, Oyo.

February 25: National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) kills hoodlum during clash in Jalingo, Taraba.

February 26: Herders kill 13 in Guma, Benue.

February 26: Electoral violence results in two deaths in Tundun Wada Local Government Area (LGA), one death in Takai LGA in Kano.

February 26: Election-related shootings but no casualties in Nnewi North, Anambra.

February 26: Security agent kills politician in Idanre, Ondo.

February 26: INEC official killed in Ukwuani, Delta.

February 27: Gunmen kill traditional ruler in Ezza North, Ebonyi.

February 27: Gunmen attack police station in Ohafia, Abia; no casualties.

February 28: Herders kill seven in Gwer West, Benue.

February 28: Bandits kill one in Munya, Niger State.

March 1: Bandits kill one, abduct 23 others in Kagarko, Kaduna.

March 1: Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) kills 200 Boko Haram militants in Guzamala, Borno.

March 3: Kidnappers abduct three in Ibi, Taraba.

March 3: Troops kill bandit in Chikun, Kaduna.

March 3: Police kill two kidnappers in Ningi, Bauchi.

March 3: Herdsmen kill 36 in Kwande, Benue.

March 4: Gunmen kill police officer in Ogbaru, Anambra.

March 5: Bandits kill two police officers, one other in Maru, Zamfara.

March 5: Gunmen kill three in Riyom, Plateau.

March 5: Gunmen kill traditional leader in Rimin Gado, Kano.

March 5: Soldier kills three police officers, himself in Rabah, Sokoto.

March 5: Suspected herdsmen kill three in Owan West, Edo.

March 5: Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrikes kill three civilians in Giwa, Kaduna.

March 6: Police kill kidnapper in Isoko North, Delta.

March 7: Bandits kill six, abduct 50 others in Rafi, Niger State.

March 7: Unidentified airstrikes kill “several” (est. at 10) in Wushishi, Niger State.

March 7: Bandits kill six vigilantes in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

March 7: Police kill three gunmen in Ivo, Ebonyi.

March 7: Herdsmen kill eight in Gwer West, Benue.

March 8: Bandits abduct three in Bosso, Niger.

March 8: Boko Haram kills 35 fishermen in Ngala Local Government Area (LGA), one police officer in Magumeri LGA in Borno.

March 8: Electoral violence leads to death in Alkaleri, Bauchi.

March 8: Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) kills 100 Boko Haram militants in Dikwa, Borno.

March 8: Herdsmen kill “some” (est. at five) in Kwande, Benue.

March 8: Herdsmen kill seven in Guma, Benue.

March 9: Boko Haram abducts seven in Magumeri, Borno.

March 10: Bandits kill one, abduct four others in Lere, Kaduna.

March 10: Kidnappers abduct 15 in Bwari, Federal Capital Territory

March 11: Gunmen kill councilor in Ohaozara, Ebonyi.

March 11: Bandits kill 22 in Kankara, Katsina.

March 11: Bandits kill 17 in Zangon Kataf, Kaduna.

March 13: Herdsmen kill one in Yenegoa, Bayelsa.

March 13: Communal violence leads to three deaths in Obi, Benue.

March 13: Police kill bandit in Giwa, Kaduna.

March 14: Bandits kill one, abduct 40 in Paikoro Local Government Area (LGA), kill three, abduct 20 in Munya LGA in Niger State.

March 14: Bandits kill 10 in Zangon Kataf, Kaduna.

March 14: Herdsmen kill three in Patani, Delta.

March 15: Troops kill “several” (est. at 10) bandits in Shinkafi, Zamfara.

March 15: Bandits kill four soldiers, six others in Munya, Niger State.

March 15: Gunmen kill traditional chief in Ilesha, Osun.

March 15: Department of State Service (DSS) official kill civilian in Idemili North, Anambra.

March 15: Military airstrikes kill 70 Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) militants in Marte, Borno.

March 16: Security operatives kill five Shi’ites in Igabi, Kaduna.

March 16: Electoral violence leads to three deaths in Ibadan South-East, Oyo.

March 16: Kidnappers abduct four in Biase, Cross River.

March 17: Military airstrikes kill 28 bandits in Munya, Niger State.

March 18: Kidnappers abduct 19 INEC officials in Ideato South, Imo.

March 18: Electoral violence leads to deaths in Awe, Nassarawa; Ezza North, Ebonyi; Bakassi Local Government Area (LGA); Ogoja LGA, Cross River; Ahoada West LGA; Emuoha LGA, Khana LGA, Rivers; Chanchaga, Niger State; Gboko, Niger State; Ila, Osun; Batsari, Katsina; Ethiope West, Delta; Gudu, Sokoto; and Oshodi/Isolo, Lagos.

March 18: Troops kill 60 Boko Haram/Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) militants trying to disrupt election in Mafa, Borno.

March 18: Bandits kill 51 vigilante members in Maru, Zamfara.

March 19: Gunmen abduct six INEC officials in Lokoja, Kogi.

March 20: Soldiers kill two police officers in Jalingo, Taraba.

March 20: Gunmen abduct INEC official while post-election violence results in two deaths in Gusau, Zamfara.

March 20: Herders kill one in Yenegoa, Bayelsa.

March 20: Post-election violence results in death in Bauchi, Bauchi.

March 23: Herders kill four in Agatu LGA and one in Oturkpo LGA, Benue.

March 23: Herders abduct two in Ovia North-West, Edo.

March 23: Bandits kill one, abduct three others in Kajuru, Kaduna.

March 24: Soldier kills three civilians in Borgu, Niger State.

March 25: Five robbers killed in Onitsha, Anambra.

March 25: Kidnappers abduct 13 in Ajaokuta, Kogi.

March 25: Troops kill “some” (est. at 10) Boko Haram militants in Bama, Borno.

March 25: Herdsmen kill one in Guma, Benue.

March 26: Gunmen kill two police officers in Enugu.

March 26: Kidnappers kill one, abduct one other in Jos North, Plateau.

March 26: Cult clashes result in six deaths in Ahoada West, Rivers.

March 27: Bandits kill five abductees in Munya, Niger State.

March 27: Troops kill 10 Boko Haram militants in Biu, Borno.

March 27: Gunmen kill three Civil Defense Officers in Ngor-Okpala, Imo.

March 27: Herders kill three, abduct “others” (est. at five) in Owan West, Edo.

March 27: Troops kill “scores” (est. at 40) of bandits in Munya, Niger State.

March 28: Bandits kill three, abduct 16 others in Kagarko, Kaduna.

March 28: Police kill bandit in Danmusa, Katsina.

March 30: Troops kill five bandits in Chikun, Kaduna.

March 30: Communal violence leads to three deaths in Oturkpo, Benue.

March 31: Bandits kill 15 in Ardo-Kola, Taraba.

March 31: Police kill five suspected IPOB members in Aba, Abia.

March 31: Bandits kill five in Funtua, Katsina.

April 1: Troops kill 11 bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

April 2: Herders kill one, abduct four others in a church in Logo, Benue.

April 2: Bandits abduct two students in Bungudu, Zamfara.

April 2: Bandits kill two, kidnap two police officers, 32 others in Mashegu, Niger State.

April 2: Gunmen kill 10 in Dekina, Kogi.

April 3: Boko Haram kills three in Hong, Adamawa.

April 3: Herders kill three in Apa, Benue.

April 3: Bandits abduct 10 in Kachia, Kaduna.

April 3: Herders kill three in Oturkpo, Benue.

April 4: Gunmen kill four in Zangon Kataf, Kaduna.

April 4: Troops kill 18 Boko Haram militants in Bama, Borno.

April 5: Gunmen kill five in Alimosho, Lagos.

April 5: Herders kill police officer, 50 others in Oturkpo, Benue.

April 5: Kidnappers abduct traditional ruler in Pankshin, Plateau.

April 5: Herders kill one, abduct eight others in Ndokwa West, Delta.

April 6: Three police officers, one gunman killed during clash in Egor, Edo.

April 6: Communal violence leads to eight deaths in Ussa, Taraba.

April 7: Bandits abduct 100 in Tsafe, Zamfara.

April 7: Herders kill 43 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Guma, Benue.

April 7: Communal violence leads to “several” (est. at 10) deaths in Gwadabawa, Sokoto.

April 8: Gunmen kill one, abduct one other in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

April 8: Kidnappers kill police inspector in Aboh-Mbaise, Imo.

April 8: Soldiers kill two bandits in Maru, Zamfara.

April 8: Soldiers kill bandit in Kankara, Katsina.

April 9: Police kill two bandits in Tsafe, Zamfara.

April 10: Kidnappers kill one, abduct one other in Rogo, Kano.

April 10: Kidnappers kill one, abduct two others in Kabba/Bunu, Kogi.

April 11: Troops kill two bandits in Kaduna, Kaduna.

April 11: Herders abduct one in Ila, Osun.

April 12: Cultists kill three, abduct two others in Ahoada West, Rivers.

April 12: Bandits kill eight in Zangon Kataf, Kaduna.

April 12: Bandits kill nine while airstrikes kill “several” (est. at 10) of the bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

April 12: Troops kill 15 bandits in Birnin-Magaji, Zamfara.

April 13: Boko Haram kills 11 in Gujba, Yobe.

April 13: Kidnappers abduct three in Akure, Ondo.

April 14: Police kill two bandits in Kurfi, Katsina.

April 14: Police kill three kidnappers in Lafia, Nassarawa.

April 14: Police kill protesting Shi’ite member in Abuja, FCT.

April 15: Bandits kill 13 in Zangon Kataf, Kaduna.

April 15: Kidnappers abduct eight in Ogbadibo, Benue.

April 15: Electoral violence leads to six deaths in Wudil, Kano.

April 15: Police kill ballot box snatcher in Fakai, Kebbi.

April 15: Communal violence leads to death in Bogoro, Bauchi.

April 16: Bandits kill “many” (est. at 20) in Mangu, Plateau.

April 16: Bandits kill one, abduct “several” (est. at 10) in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

April 16: 50 bandits, 16 vigilantes and civilians killed during clash in Mashegu, Niger State.

April 16: Bandits kill 12 in Birnin-Magaji, Zamfara.

April 17: Bandits kill three in Birnin-Magaji, Zamfara.

April 17: Kidnappers kill one, abduct six others in Kuje, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

April 17: Troops kill bandit in Anka, Zamfara.

April 17: Security operatives kill two civilians in Owerri, Imo.

April 17: Kidnappers abduct one, kill two others in Obio/Akpor, Rivers.

April 18: Clash results in two deaths in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

April 19: Kidnappers abduct 13 in Kuje, FCT.

April 19: Bandits kill three in Takum, Taraba.

April 19: Bandits abduct five in Okpokwu, Benue.

April 20: Herdsmen kill 12 in Kokona, Nassarawa.

April 21: Gunmen kill five police officers, two civilians in Ngor-Okapala, Imo.

April 21: Cult clash results in two deaths in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

April 29: Kidnappers abduct two Catholic priests in Ughelli North, Delta.

April 29: Bandits abduct “several” (est. at 10) in Paikoro, Niger State.

April 29: Bandits kill soldier, abduct another in Doma, Nassarawa.

April 29: Troops kill an “unspecified number” (est. at 20) of Boko Haram militants in Bama, Borno.

April 30: Herders kill two in Guma, Benue.

April 30: Troops kill three bandits in Anka, Zamfara.

April 30: Bandits kill 40 in Zuru, Kebbi.

April 30: Bandits kill three, abduct “others” (est. at five) in Shinkafi, Zamfara.

April 30: Kidnappers kill one, abduct eight others in Kotonkarfe, Kogi.

April 30: Two herders killed in Bassa, Plateau.

May 1: Bandits kill two, abduct four others in Zaria, Kaduna.

May 1: Kidnappers abduct three, kill one other in Akwanga, Nassarawa.

May 2: Kidnappers abduct 12 in Owan East, Edo.

May 2: Gunmen kill police officer in Aba, Abia.

May 2: Herders kill three in Boripe, Osun.

May 3: Gunmen kill youth leader in Ahoada East, Rivers.

May 4: Gunmen kill three police officers in Orumba South, Anambra.

May 4: Soldiers kill 23 bandits while one soldier killed during clash in Shiroro, Niger State.

May 6: Troops kill two Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) Commanders, “several” other ISWA militants (est. at 12) in Konduga, Borno.

May 7: Gunmen kill police officer, kidnap Taraba Local Government Area Chairman in Takum, Taraba.

May 7: Bandits abduct 40 from church in Chikun, Kaduna.

May 7: Bandits abduct 13, kill one other in Kagarko, Kaduna.

May 7: Security operatives kill four kidnappers in Idemili North, Anambra.

May 7: Communal violence leads to death in Mokwa, Niger.

May 8: Herders kill three in Guma, Benue.

May 8: Cult clashes result in 16 deaths in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

May 9: Cult clash results in three deaths in Owo, Ondo.

May 9: Herders kill six in Guma, Benue.

May 10: Security forces kill seven gunmen in Nnewi South, Anambra.

May 10: Gunmen kill two in Mangu, Plateau.

May 10: ISWA kills three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Damboa, Borno.

May 11: Troops kill 11 ISWAP militants in Abadam, Borno.

May 11: Kidnappers abduct All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Ehime-Mbano, Imo.

May 12: Bandits abduct 50 in Rijau, Niger State.

May 12: Communal violence leads to 13 deaths in Karim-Lamido, Taraba.

May 12: Communal violence leads to four deaths in Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom.

May 13: Communal violence leads to six deaths in Gwer West Local Government Area (LGA), three deaths in Apa LGA in Benue.

May 14: ISWAP Improvised Explosive Device (IED) kills three soldiers in Abadam, Borno.

May 14: Bandits kill 18 in Maru, Zamfara.

May 14: Kidnappers abduct 15 in Kuje, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

May 15: Kidnappers abduct “several” (est. at 10) in Ikere, Ekiti.

May 16: Bandits kill 87 in Mangu, Plateau.

May 16: Gunmen kill two police officers, five others while also kidnapping two during attack on U.S. convoy in Ogbaru, Anambra.

May 16: Kidnappers kill one, abduct three others in Isin, Kwara.

May 16: Kidnappers abduct “some” (est. at five) National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Emuoha, Rivers.

May 16: Gunmen kill four in Toto, Nassarawa.

May 17: Kidnappers kill two, abduct six others in Kwali, FCT.

May 17: Troops kill “several” (est. at 10) bandits in Shinkafi, Zamfara.

May 18: Gunmen kill five in Orumba North, Anambra.

May 18: Kidnappers abduct two in Ika South, Delta.

May 19: Police kill two kidnappers in Etche, Delta.

May 20: Kidnappers abduct priest in Okigwe, Imo.

May 20: Gunmen kill two police officers in Ughelli North, Delta.

May 20: Gunmen kill two police officers in Ngor-Okpala, Imo.

May 20: Herders kill one in Oguta, Imo.

May 20: Bandits kill nine, abduct three others in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

May 20: Herders kill six in Apa, Benue.

May 20: Bandits kill two in Kachia, Kaduna.

May 21: Communal violence leads to six deaths in Takum, Taraba.

May 21: Herders kill one in Riyom, Plateau.

May 21: Herders kill 18 in Guma, Benue.

May 21: Communal violence leads to four deaths in Mangu, Plateau.

May 22: Gunmen kill police officer in Abakaliki, Ebonyi.

May 22: Bandits abduct two in Kachia, Kaduna.

May 24: Three police officers, two gunmen killed during attack on police station in Onicha, Ebonyi.

May 24: Communal violence leads to three deaths in Mangu, Plateau.

May 24: Kidnappers abduct two pastors in Yola, Adamawa.

May 25: Gunmen kill two traditional leaders in Oguta, Imo.

May 26: Kidnappers abduct priest in Mbaitoli, Imo.

May 26: Bandits kill 22 in Maradun, Zamfara.

May 26: Unknown attackers kill six in Kano, Kano.

May 27: Kidnappers abduct four children in Njaba, Imo.

May 27: ISWAP kills two soldiers while troops kill 39 militants in Abadam, Borno.

May 28: Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) kills three Boko Haram militants in Abadam, Borno.

May 29: Police kill two bandits in Bindawa, Katsina.

May 29: Gunmen kill three in Emuoha, Rivers.

May 29: Herders kill six in Apa, Benue.

May 30: Bandits kill 25 in Maru, Zamfara.

May 30: Kidnappers abduct an estimated 10 people in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

May 30: Bandits kill one, abduct five others in Kagarko, Kaduna.

May 30: Cultists kill five in Ahoada West, Rivers.

May 30: Troops kill “scores” of bandits (est. at 20) in Anka and Shinkafi Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Zamfara.

May 31: Police kill two kidnappers in Udu, Delta.

May 31: Kidnappers kill three, abduct two others in Obafemi-Owode, Ogun.

June 1: Troops kill three bandits in Chikun, Kaduna.

June 2: Police kill four cultists in Emuoha, Rivers.

June 3: Bandits kill 40 in Katsina-Ala, Benue.

June 3: Bandits kill 18 in Gwadabawa Local Government Area (LGA), 37 in Tangazara LGA in Sokoto.

June 3: Bandits kill 31, abduct 30 others in Maradun, Zamfara.

June 3: Kidnappers abduct four in Bwari, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

June 4: Police kill three cultists in Ahoada East, Rivers.

June 4: Troops kill 11 ISWAP militants in Chibok, Borno.

June 5: Kidnappers abduct three in Ajaokuta, Kogi.

June 5: Bandits kill two, abduct 30 others in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

THREE ATTACKS TO REMEMBER

