Fear as Jamie Foxx left ‘paralyzed, blind’ from ‘brain clot’

Terffying health details have been revealed regarding actor Jamie Foxx’s medical condition after a report claimed he is paralyzed and blind following a clot in his brain.

Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza claimed after speaking to a source close to Foxx that the star is said to be “partially paralyzed and blind” in addition to a series of other complications after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it,” confessed the journalist, who formally worked as a columnist for the New York Daily News, during an appearance on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s online show “Ask Dr. Drew.”

“The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind,” Benza alleged, as he insisted his insider was “someone in the room” with first-hand knowledge of Foxx’s hospitalization.

Foxx was admitted to the hospital after suffering a “medical complication” on Thursday, April 11, although specific details on his current health status have been difficult to discover.

The 55-year-old’s medical woes began while filming his latest movie Back in Action.

The movie, also starring Cameron Diaz, is said to have moved forward with production without Foxx, using a body double in his place.

No official comment has been made yet by his family regarding the circumstances surrounding the medical emergency or his current state of health.

Recall a few weeks ago, some reports claimed that Foxx’s health had deteriorated with his family and loved ones preparing for the worst-case scenario.

Since news of his health difficulties broke, a ton of celebrities, friends and fans have sent their well-wishes to the actor.