Explosion at LASUTH, destroys 3 shops, office

By David Lawal & Angela Ona, LAGOS

An explosion from a gas cylinder, yesterday, rocked the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, resulting in an inferno.

Three container shops situated behind the Engineering Department were razed, while an adjourning office in the department was partially affected.

Although no casualty was recorded, some persons sustained minor injuries in the ensuing stampede.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, said: “The fire at LASUTH had been extinguished by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

“The fire emanated from one of the severely affected shops and travelled through the ceiling to partially involve an office in the adjoining Engineering Department before it was eventually put out.

“Preliminary findings showed mishandling of a 6kg gas cylinder as the cause of the fire by one of the shop’s operatives, before the quick intervention of the nearby Ikeja Fire Station with the backup of Alausa fire crew to stem the incident. Operation was concluded without no record of injury nor death.”