Ex-Super Eagles player, Obafemi Martins denies having triplets

Former Super Eagles star, Obafemi Martins has denied the reports making rounds on social media that he had triplets.

There have been reports that Martins welcomed new babies from an unknown woman in a viral photo.

In the photo, Martins was sighted holding one of the three children while wearing a casual shirt and jeans, and this generated congratulatory messages from Nigerians.

The former Newcastle striker has now taken to social media to debunk rumours that he welcomed triplets.

Martins posted the viral photo on his official Instagram account along with a message to give his disposition on the issue.

He said, “Please note there is fake news circulating that I have had quadruplets, these are stupid rumours formed by someone looking for fame.

“This picture was taken during my foundation donation to the maternity hospital for underprivileged mothers.”

The triplets’ story comes after Martins’ son, Kevin Maussi, completed a move from Inter Milan to Monza.