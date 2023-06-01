Ex-Niger Governor, Aliyu urges support for Bago

Gov. Bago

As Governor Umar Mohammed Bago resumes office as the newly elected governor of Niger State, one of his predecessors, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has appealed to all residents of the State to come and join hands collectively with the new administration so that he can deliver on his campaign promises.

Aliyu stated this on Sunday in Minna when delivering his speech during the dinner/gala night organized in honour of the new governor.

According to him, everybody in the state must support the new governor, regardless of their tribe, religion, political affiliation, and others.

He added “election is over and we have to come together to ensure that the governor succeeds.

“If the governor fails we all have failed, so, he must succeed,” he said.

Niger state became more divided along political and religious lines, especially considering the political disagreements that characterised the elections.

But, the former governor charged the people of the state to put behind their differences and rally around Gov. Bago for the sake of the state.

He also advised the governor to work with people of impeccable character and not sycophants that may derail the administration.

He appealed to the governor to keep to his campaign promises, saying he should be committed and serve the people of Niger State with all dedication and a sense of purpose.

The former governor while felicitating with Gov. Umar Mohammed Bago, said the task ahead is enormous and daunting, he, therefore, said the governor should pay attention to three different sets of people while in office.

He said firstly, those who wish the governor well and want him to succeed and are ready at all times to do positive things for the governor. He said the second category of people are those that will be there for themselves and can do anything possible to see that they get whatever they want for their selfish reason.

And lastly, the ex-governor said there are those who don’t care if you succeed or not, as your success is none of their business.

Aliyu admonished the new governor to hold on firmly to the first category, saying they will help the governor succeed.

He charged the governor to take the issue of welfare very seriously and prayed for the administration to succeed.