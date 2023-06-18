Ex-Imo governor, Okorocha escapes attack, one killed

By Chinonso Alozie

Ex-Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has escaped assassination by hoodlums last Friday along Ihube community on the Okigwe- Enugu expressway way.

Okorocha spoke in brief about the attack, on Sunday, when he attended the birthday celebration of the Imo state Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Samuel Anyanwu, at Amaimo, Ikeduru council area of the state.

The security convoy was said to be that of the security operatives from the Enugu state government to provide Okorocha with security.

Explaining further, Okorocha said shortly; “Why is it that after spending two days in Enugu, peacefully. It was only when i came to Imo state that i was attacked. The convoy that brought to Imo when they were going back to Enugu, they were attacked and one person was killed.

“Why must it be so in Imo state. I am not happy what is happening in Imo state. The convoy helped to convey me to the burial ceremony of the mother of former governor, Emeka Ihedioha.”

He added: “The convoy also dropped me at my Spibat masion in Owerri. As they were driving back to Enugu, the convoy was attacked. This is so bad in this Imo state.”