Ex-Agric Minister, Lokpobiri, hails appointment of Gbajabiamila, Akume as SGF, CoS

By Luminous Jannamike

Former Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has congratulated Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator Dr George Akume on their new appointments as Chief of Staff (CoS) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), respectively.

Lokpobiri, an APC chieftain in Bayelsa State, praised the President for selecting experienced politicians for these important roles.

In a statement, he highlighted Gbajabiamila’s tenure as a federal legislator and Speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as Akume’s extensive political background, including his two-time governorship, three-time senatorship, and most recent role as Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

According to Lokpobiri, these appointments mark a significant development in Nigeria’s government as these seasoned leaders assume their new positions.

“There is no doubt that the appointment of these men of rich political profiles, depicts that Mr. President will assemble great talents from across the country to assist him in offering purposeful leadership to the Nigerian people,” Senator Lokpobiri added.