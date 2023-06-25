Ese Oruru: Yellow regains freedom

By Bashir Bello

A Kano indigene, Yunusa Dahiru (AKA Yellow), imprisoned for 26-years jail term at the Nigerian Correctional Service facility for child trafficking and sexual exploitation of Ese Oruru, has on Saturday regained his freedom.

The spokesperson, Kano Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, DSC Musbahu Lawan Kofar-Naisa confirmed the release of Yellow to newsmen on Saturday.

Recall that Ese was reportedly abducted by Dahiru in Bayelsa in 2015, taken to Kano State where she was allegedly forcefully married and impregnated by Dahiru.

Yellow was sentenced to 26 years by a Federal High Court sitting in Bayelsa State but dissatisfied with the judgment approach a Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal which reduced the sentence to 7 years.

According to DSC Kofar-Naisa, “We are happy that during Yellow’s stay in the correctional facility down from when he was in Bayelsa uptil when he was transferred here in Kano, he has conducted himself in a good behaviour.

“He has also enrolled in secondary education in the correctional facility,” DSC Kofar-Naisa however stated.