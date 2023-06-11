Erosion menace: NDDC pledges intervention in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

NIGER Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has promised urgent intervention at fixing erosion-damaged Akinima-Joinkarama Road linking several communities in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Following inspection of the erosion ruined portion of the road weekend, NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, assured people of impacted Akinima, Joinkarama that remediation works would commence immediately.

Ogbuku said, “We will move into action immediately to provide alternative route while permanent solution to the erosion problem is being addressed.

“This is a major road linking many communities in Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State. Obviously, there is no way people can access this road because of the damage caused by erosion.

“We have been on projects inspection in Delta State. Our team was in creeks of Warri South West LGA, going all the way to Escravos. Today, we had to visit this erosion site in Rivers because we received several complaints about the serious situation here.”

“From what we have seen, the long-term solution will be to provide shore-protection for the road and the communities.”

A community leader in Joinkarama, Ovie-Oniso Kelvin, explained that the Orashi River which passes through the area contributed to the gully erosion that destroyed the road, deploring the development neglect of the area despite being host to several oil firms.