EPL transfer: West Ham confirm Declan Rice is leaving

West Ham owner David Sullivan has confirmed that Declan Rice will leave the club this summer.

Rice has been heavily linked with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.

Speaking after Wednesday’s Europa Conference League triumph over Fiorentina, Sullivan told BBC Radio 5 Live: “We gave the promise last summer that if he gave us his all, we would let him leave the club.

“It’s a fair and proper thing to do.”

“You can’t ask for a man who has committed more to us this season. In due course, he has to get on, and we have to get a replacement or several replacements.”

On Wednesday, Rice became only the third West Ham captain to lift a trophy for the club, following in the footsteps of the great Bobby Moore, who lifted the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1965, and club legend Billy Bonds, who led the Hammers to the FA Cup in 1975 and 1980.

Rice has played 245 games and scored 15 goals for West Ham, having made his debut in the 2016-17 season after coming through the academy.