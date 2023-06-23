EPL: Mason Greenwood returns to training for first time since arrest

Manchester United forward, Mason Greenwood has returned to training on a football pitch for the first time since his arrest last year.

The 21-year-old was photographed in a training session with a private coach, in images published by The Sun.

He took to a public sports centre to work through his paces, on close control and shooting in the 90 minute session.

Greenwood remains suspended by Manchester United as they continue to conduct an internal investigation into him.

Charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour against him were dropped in February.

Although he was recently included in the club’s retained players for next season, it is understood that his inclusion was merely a function of his running contract at the club.