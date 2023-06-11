Enyimba FC emerge 2022/2023 NPFL champions

Enyimba International FC on Sunday emerged champions of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after winning the Super-Six playoffs with a 1-1 draw against defending Rivers United FC.

Enyimba International FC have now won the league nine times.

Former Remo Stars’ player, Ekene Awazie, opened the scoring with the only goal for the Peoples Elephants in the 40th minute.

Rivers United FC restored parity through Nyima Nwagua in the second half.

Enyimba FC finished top of the Super-Six playoffs with nine points, same as Remo Stars but with superior goal difference.