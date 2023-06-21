Enugu govt plans 100,000 hectares of cassava plantations for export

Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

Enugu State government plans to earmark over 100,000 hectares of land to boost cassava production for export.

This is even as the Federal Government has expressed the desire to collaborate with the state government on agriculture.

Governor Peter Mbah, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to his office by a delegation of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, led by the Permanent Secretary, Nebeolisa Anako, yesterday, said his administration had already identified agriculture as one of the productivity sectors that would drive development and growth in the state.

According to him, the cassava production will go beyond consumption to export.

He said the value chain that would generate revenue for the people such as cassava flour, cassava cake, cassava chips, among others, would be created from cassava production.

He said: “This project is in sync with our developmental plan. We’ve identified agriculture as one of the productivity sectors.

“Enugu has arable land that yields five times more than other states. We will be working with you closely in this regard and we’re ready to provide you all the things you need to start the pilot project in our state,” the governor added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Nebolisa expressed delight at the warmth reception by the state, saying the high delegation from the ministry comprised a multi-sectoral team members eager to chart the way forward for the development of the country’s economy.