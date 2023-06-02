Endeavor welcomes Qore’s Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Emetarom

Qore, a Banking-as-a-Service platform(carved out from the Pan African fintech software provider group, Appzone) today announces the integration of its Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Emetarom into Endeavor- a leading global community of High-Impact Entrepreneurs — those who dream bigger, scale faster, and pay it forward.

The acceptance into the community was concluded at Endeavor’s 37th Virtual International Selection Panel (ISP) as Emeka Emetarom’s selection emerged in recognition of his entrepreneurial achievement overseeing Africa’s leading Banking-as-a-Service platform, Qore. The organization is committed to the mission of innovative solutions to increase penetration of financial solutions across Africa as well as financial literacy.

Commenting on his selection, Emeka Emetarom, CEO Qore stated, “It’s an honour to join the Endeavor network. A community like Endeavor is a significant boost on the journey to creating groundbreaking financial solutions. We’re confident that the global insights, mentorship, and support from Endeavor will tremendously enrich Qore. As we shape our company into a global leader in Banking as a Service, we equally look forward to contributing significantly to this vibrant community. ’’

Emeka Emetarom alongside Obi Emetarom and Wale Onawunmi founded Appzone now called Zone where Qore was carved out. He is a Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Qore. He has vast exposure in Product development and business management for Technology and Technology enabled products.