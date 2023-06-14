Emeruwa emerges Abia Speaker

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

The Abia state House of Assembly has been inaugurated with Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa representing Aba South state constituency, as the speaker.

The Abia House of Assembly is composed of four political parties; PDP, LP, YPP and APC.

PDP has 11 members, LP 10, YPP 2 and APC 1.

Emeruwa, a first-term lawmaker on the platform of the Labour Party, was nominated by the member representing Aba Central state constituency, Hon. Stephen Ucheonye and Seconded by the member representing Umuahia South state constituency, Hon. Emeka Obioma.

An attempt by the member representing Ohafia North state constituency, Hon. Mandela Obasi, to make another nomination was ignored by the clerk of the House, Mr Johnpedro Irokansi, who banged the gavel for the close of nomination.

The crisis erupted during the election of the deputy speaker as the clerk ignored Hon. Solomon Akpulonu who raised his hand to make a nomination.

The situation led to a shouting match between the clerk and the member representing Ohafia North state constituency, Hon. Mandela Obasi who accused him of bias.

Obasi stated that the clerk failed to conduct the election according to the rules by allowing PDP members to make nominations.

However, Hon. Uchenna Okoro representing Arochukwu state constituency nominated Hon. Okezie Augustine as the deputy speaker.

Present at the inauguration were Governor Alex Otti and some government officials.