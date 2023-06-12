Cook-a-thon: Ekiti residents in Canada, US pledge support for Chef Dami

…as Ekiti Governor’s wife visits tomorrow

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the support given to Chef Adeparusi Damilola by former Osun Commissioner for Works and Transport, Remi Omowaiye, indigenes of Ekiti state in the United States of America and Canada have begun to support the chef’s ambition.

Damilola, a student of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti is currently cooking inside an apartment in Ilupeju, Oye local government area of the state in a quest to break the Guinness World Record for longest cooking hours.

According to Omowaiye, engagement with a few Ekiti indigenes in and outside Nigeria showed that support is on the way for the chef.

“I can confirm to you that the wife of Ekiti State Governor will visit her tomorrow to give her moral support.

“Some social media influencer, including Mr Sunday Adeniran are also rallying necessary support for the chef in a bid to encourage her in the quest.

“Efforts are ongoing to get her a proper commercial bank account, as well as get her international passport and take her on a tour of US after her quest. As I have said earlier, this is about encouraging and supporting her with a view to giving others hope”, he said.