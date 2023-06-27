Eid-il-Kabir: Radda preaches inter-religious harmony among Nigerians

*Appoints New Heads of Katsina Government Agencies

The Governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims for joining their global counterpart to celebrate the 2023 Eid-ul-Adha (the festival of sacrifice).

According to Radda, the religious festival affords Muslims across the world, together with their colleagues in Nigeria, the opportunity to appreciate their Creator’s endless favour on their lives.

“This solemn festival should be reawaken our brotherhood spirit. Irrespective of our religious and ideological creeds, we must see each other as one. It is fundamental that we should all live peacefully and harmoniously. That is what will help to foster peace, love and true brotherhood among all Nigerians,” he said.

According to the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Radda urged Muslims in Katsina and other parts of the country, to steadfastly pray for national unity, peace and integration, in this season.

He emphasized that Muslims, like Prophet Ibrahim who dutifully obeyed Allah and offered to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail; should rededicate themselves to sincerely worshipping their divine Lord, and adhere to religious injunctions that will earn them God’s abundant favours, both in this world and in the hereafter.

“The Eid-il-Kabir festival should definitely go beyond the slaughtering of rams to sharing love and material possessions not only with relatives or acquaintances, but also with the displaced, the elderly, the orphans and other people at the margin of the society, including those with special needs,” said the Katsina State Governor.

He noted that Nigeria, as a nation, is at a critical juncture of its evolution, occasioned by various challenges hindering the country’s progress, economically.

Meanwhile, the governor has appointed new chief executives of some government agencies in the state. The appointments were conveyed by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

The statement listed the appointees and the affected agencies as follows;