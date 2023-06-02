EFCC quizzes ex-Women Affairs Minister Tallen

Tallen

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) on Friday quizzed the former Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen over alleged fraud.

A source close to the commission said that the ex-minister who arrived at the Abuja Zonal Command of the Commission on invitation at 12pm was still being grilled by investigators of the Commission till late Friday night.

Though details of the allegations against the ex-minister were sketchy, a source familiar with the case informed that it bordered on alleged corrupt enrichment to the tune of N2 billion

Part of the money was allegedly diverted from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project.

Spokesman of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for confirmation.(NAN)