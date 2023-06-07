EFCC arrests 20 Internet fraud suspects in Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Ilorin, Kwara State, have arrested 20 suspects over offences bordering on cybercrime.

The arrest is the second of such in the last month in Ilorin.

It will be recalled that on May 4, 2023, operatives of the EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Command, arrested 62 suspected Internet fraudsters, including a convict, Raji Babatunde, whom the commission had last year secured his conviction over a similar offence.

Spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, yesterday, said the latest arrest, which followed credible intelligence, took place at Egbejila, Airport Road and Offa Garage area, all in Ilorin.

The suspects, according to the statement, include “Habeeb Abubakar, Abiola Abiodun, Atitebi Samuel, Emmanuel Oborirhwoho, John Adamson, Mayowa Victor, Oluwafemi Ola, Abdullahi Isiak, Orji Roland, Martinson Adegboyega and Kolawole Temidayo.

“Others are Orimadegun Ishola, Tijani Quadri, Adebisi Kazeem, Umar Abdulkareem, Adebisi Teslim, Okunlola Ayomide, Quadri Lekan, Ukueni Great and Adeyeye Usman.

“Items recovered from them upon arrest include different brands of phones, laptops and exotic cars.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.”