Edo 2024: monarchs meet Oba of Benin, seek zoning of gubernatorial candidate

By Prince Okafor

Traditional rulers from Edo Central senatorial district yesterday, meet with the Oba of Benin, His Majesty Oba Ewuare II, seeking his support for the zoning of the 2024 governorship election to Edo Central.

The monarchs led by the Onojie of Uromi, His Royal Highness Anselm Aidenojie and other Esan prominent thought leaders also seek his blessing for the upcoming 2024 governorship election in the state.

In their address to the Oba, the traditional rulers said its a further demonstration of the commitment to equity, justice, and fairness to all in Edo State.

The traditional rulers also said that the people of Edo Central were ready and prepared to take over the mantle of leadership of the state in 2024 to move Edo forward and take the state to the next level.

They appealed to the monarch to use his good office as the father of the state, though he is apolitical, to prevail on relevant stakeholders to zone the 2024 governorship ticket to Edo Central, because Edo State seats on a tripod, which makes one United family.

The Oba of Benin, in his response, thanked the traditional rulers for their visit and their request for his support, saying he would consult with stakeholders and revert adequately.

They appealed to the Oba in his wisdom to ensure that justice is done to Edo Central in 2024.

The visit of the traditional rulers to the Oba of Benin is a significant development in the build-up to the 2024 governorship election in Edo State. It is a clear indication that the people of Edo Central are serious about their quest to produce the next governor of the state.