Ebonyi gets 1st female SSG

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has appointed Prof. Grace Umezurike as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) making her the first female to occupy the position in the state’s history.

The appointment was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor and made available to newsmen on Friday night.

According to Uzor, the appointment is with immediate effect.

“She will be sworn-in on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the executive council chambers of the government house, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State” the statement read.