D’Tigress get new head coach

Nigerias D’Tigress

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), says it has appointed Coach Rena Wakama as Head Coach for Nigeria’s Senior Women’s National basketball team, D’Tigress.

The federation made the announcement in a tweet on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that D’Tigress have been without a head coach since Otis Hughley resigned from his role with the five-time Afrobasket champions in 2022.

According to the tweet, Wakama’s contract with the D’Tigress would run for a two-year period.

Wakama was a former Nigerian National team player, and currently an Assistant Coach at Stony Brooks University, New York, U.S. as Head Coach.

She was a four- year letterman at the University of Western Carolina and played professional basketball in the U.K., in addition to playing for the Senior Nigerian National Team.

She received a bachelor’s degree in Therapeutic Recreation from Western Carolina in 2014 and an MBA from Manhattan in 2019.

She is an indigene of the Rivers, Nigeria.

Wakama’s immediate task would be to prepare the three-time defending champions for the upcoming twelve-nation 2023 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament, scheduled to hold from July 28 to Aug. 6 in Kigali, Rwanda.(NAN)