DSS backtracks, confirms Emefiele in custody

Soni Daniel, Abuja

After initially denying that suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele was not with them, the Department of State Services on Saturday afternoon finally admitted that the tip banker was with them.

Peter Afunanya, the DSS Public Relations Officer, said in a statement made available to Vanguard that Emefiele hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele was in the agency’s custody.

The statement said: “The DSS wishes to confirm that the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.”

“The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this,” Afunanya warned.