Don’t engage sacked EDs, group warns NDDC boss

Community Development Committees of Oil and Gas Producing Areas of Niger Delta, CDC, has warned the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, not to engage any of the sacked Executive Directors, EDs, in the management of the interventionist agency.

The group, while commending President Bola Tinubu for the dissolution of all the boards of institutions and agencies, including that of the NDDC, leaving its Managing Director, said it was against moves by Ogbuku to engage some of the sacked directors in the running of the agency.

CDC in a statement, yesterday, by its Chairman, Board of Trustees, Joseph Ambadekerimo, charged Ogbuku to take responsibility for all decisions taken in running of the agency in the absence of a substantive board.

It said: “With the magnanimity of President Tinubu, the substantive Managing Director, Ogbuku has been directed by the Secretary to the Federal Government vide a letter to take charge of affairs of the NDDC until another substantive board is appointed. We thank the President for this noble act.

“While we applauded the Federal Government for retaining Ogbuku to take charge, the President must have recognised that the vision of Ogbuku for the region is in tandem with President Tinubu’s vision for the Niger Delta.”