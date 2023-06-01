Don’t appoint non journalist as information commissioner, Otti advised

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has been advised to consider only experienced professional journalist or Mass Communication practitioner as his Commissioner for Information.

The Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Abia State Council which gave the advice while commending the Governors choice of veteran journalists as Chief Press Secretary; and Media Adviser, said non-professional journalists have always proved inefficient in the position.

In a press release issued after it’s monthly Congress, the Chapel described the appointment of former Guardian staff, Kazie Ukoh; and Ferdinand Ekeoma, as CPS and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity respectively as putting square pegs in square holes.

The release which was jointly signed by the Chairman, Comrade Obinna Ibe; and Secretary, Henrietta Ashikodi, commended Otti for considering experienced media practitioners for both positions.

According to the release, information management of a State Government is so sensitive that it should not be placed in the hands of people without journalism or Mass Communication background.

The Chapel argued that the appointment of seasoned media practitioner as Information Commissioner will make for more efficient information management and cordial relationship with media practitioners in the state.

Correspondents Chapel pledged the support of its members for the Governor in his bid to re-invent the state, while praying for God’s wisdom and guidance as he steers the state craft.