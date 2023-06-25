Dogara to Tinubu: Fight subsidy cabals, bring them to book

Yakubu Dogra and President Ahmed Bola Tinubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to muster enough courage, fight subsidy cabals and bring them to book.

He said the removal of the fuel subsidy by the President was fantastic and a departure from the past, but the President must do all within his powers to recover the looted funds from the subsidy Cabals.

He spoke to journalists during a Thanksgiving church service to mark the successful completion of a 6-year tenure as Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) General Secretary of Rev. Yunusa S. Nmadu Jnr in Kaduna.

Dogara said president Tinubu has so far demonstrated leadership quality and should be commended by Nigerians.

“We stand by him on the subsidy removal but he must be courageous to pursue the subsidy Cabals and recover all the stolen monies from them and prosecute them accordingly,” he said.

He said, the President had also demonstrated leadership by carrying every region along in the appointment of Service chiefs, regardless of party, ethnicity and religion and should also be commended.

Also, Senator representing Southern Kaduna, Senator Sunday Marshal Katung commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the appointment of the new Service chiefs which he described as a demonstration of equity and justice.

Katung urged the new Service Chiefs to address issues of insecurity ravaging the country particularly the northern region holistically and urged the President to provide palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The ECWA President and also Vice President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr Stephen Baba Panya commended President Tinubu on the fuel subsidy removal and the appointment of Service chiefs, saying the President was making deliberate efforts to avoid lopsided appointments like it was witnessed in previous administration.