DJ Blackk Beat Announces Release of Highly Anticipated Single “Somebody” featuring Lyta, Mayzee, and OaQ

In a much-awaited announcement, DJ Blackk Beats, the renowned music producer, and DJ have confirmed the imminent release of his newest hit single, titled “Somebody.” This track is set to feature an impressive lineup of talented artists, including Lyta, Mayzee, and Oaq, promising a collaboration that is bound to set the music scene ablaze. The single is slated for release on the 24th of June, and fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival.

With a reputation for crafting infectious beats and captivating melodies, DJ Blackk Beat has consistently demonstrated his ability to produce chart-topping hits. “Somebody” is poised to be no exception, as it brings together the unique musical styles and talents of Lyta, Mayzee, and Oaq, all highly respected artists in their own right. The collaboration promises to deliver a dynamic fusion of genres, creating a fresh sound that will resonate with listeners across the globe.

Lyta, an acclaimed singer and songwriter, has earned a devoted fanbase with his soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics. His previous releases have garnered millions of streams and established him as a rising star in the music industry. Mayzee, known for his charismatic delivery and versatile flows, has been consistently impressing listeners with his unique blend of rap and Afrobeat influences. Oaq, an emerging talent, has been making waves with his distinctive sound and infectious energy.

The anticipation for “Somebody” is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. Social media platforms have been buzzing with speculation and excitement as snippets of the single have been shared, teasing listeners with glimpses of what is to come. DJ Blackk Beat’s track record for creating hits has only fueled the enthusiasm, ensuring that “Somebody” is already generating considerable buzz and high expectations.

The release of “Somebody” on the 24th of June will mark an important milestone in DJ Blackk Beat’s career, solidifying his position as a master collaborator and hitmaker. As fans prepare to embrace this musical masterpiece, it is evident that DJ Blackk Beat, Lyta, Mayzee, and Oaq are ready to leave an indelible mark on the music industry with their creative synergy.

Music enthusiasts and fans alike are advised to mark their calendars for the highly anticipated release of “Somebody.” With DJ Blackk Beat at the helm and the incredible talents of Lyta, Mayzee, and Oaq on display, this hit single promises to be an auditory sensation that will undoubtedly make waves and leave an everlasting impression on the music landscape.